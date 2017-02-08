From the spa rooms to the bar, 10 highlights of Fort Worth’s new Neiman Marcus

First things first: the rumors of a full-service bar are true.
It doesn’t open to the public until Friday, but Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Clearfork invited us in to explore the city’s most important new style destination on Wednesday morning. And we’re still picking our jaws off the ground.
From the modern-day jukebox that allows you to customize tunes in the fitting room to spa rooms that offer complimentary (yes, complimentary!) services, there’s much to behold in this 95,000-square-foot kingdom of luxury retail. Ten things not to miss:
1. The jewelry presentation room. Let’s say it’s almost Valentine’s Day (hint), a couple is shopping together (hint), and she’s testing the newest La Prairie caviar complex serum. If she turns around, she’ll see him picking out the David Yurman necklace (hint) he’s going to gift her. But if he enters the private jewelry presentation room with that necklace (and perhaps some earrings, too), he’ll get a private consultation and have something sent up to gift wrap before she suspects a thing.
2. Magical mirrors. No, they won’t make you look like a Hadid, but they might help answer the question, “Do I look (insert your usual self-shaming descriptor here)?”
“Memory mirrors” in the dressing room take 360-degree pictures and video of looks tried on and allow you to see outfits side by side.
“Sunglass memory mirrors” record high-def video of side-by-side comparisons you can email or share via social media so friends can weigh in on your most Insta-worthy peepers.
“Memory makeover mirrors” in Cosmetics record makeup application sessions and email them to you as tutorial to use when trying to re-create looks at home. (In HD, of course.)
3. The private Spanx room. Not really what it’s called, but that’s what it is. A small closet-area with a large selection of Spanx (and other unmentionables) in the Intimates fitting room that allows ladies to keep their “slimming secrets” a secret.
4. The “foundation needs” room for men. Forgot to pick up underwear or socks to go with that Prada shirt and those Gucci shoes? This private area in the men’s department dressing lounge has a wall stocked full of those necessities.
5. The Fragrance Room. The gorgeous, glass-walled room is organized into eight distinct fragrance categories including Floral, Citrus and Gourmand, making it easy to navigate through all the beautiful little bottles and straight to the scent or scents you love most.
6. The new vendors. If the old Neiman’s was a carnival of labels for fashion lovers, the new Neiman’s is Disneyland. Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Derek Lam and Dolce & Gabbana are just a few of the names new to Fort Worth. You can’t miss their eye-popping displays throughout the store.
7. The cafe. Out with the Zodiac, in the the new — NM Cafe. But, don’t worry. The popovers and strawberry butter moved over and now appear on a menu alongside seasonal salads and entrees made from local, artisanal ingredients. A full-service bar is a gathering space (or a waiting room). Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and now, also, noon-4 p.m. Sundays for brunch.
8. Spa rooms. Don’t misunderstand — there’s no Neiman Marcus Spa to drop by for a Saturday afternoon pedi. But private spa rooms, located just off the Fragrance Room, will allow customers to experience complimentary services offered by vendors during special beauty events. Check www.neimanmarcus.com and choose the Fort Worth store to see when such events are coming up.
9. Tunes and tech. Bye-bye, elevator music. By downloading an app called Rockbot, you can help curate the music in the dressing rooms. A “virtual jukebox” allows customers to see a queue of songs, pick favorites and add to the playlist. Phone running low on juice? Charge it up at a ChargeItSpot complimentary phone charging station.
10. Art — old and new. Besides being technologically advanced, the store is a gallery. Art hangs in nearly every nook and cranny, from the valet stand to the dressing rooms, and each piece is labeled. Ninety percent of the pieces were brought over from the Ridgmar store. Don’t miss the two Matisse works in the customer service lounge and the Halston print in one of the Couture fitting rooms.
Neiman Marcus also commissioned several local artists to help fill the walls. Colorful works by Fort Worth artist John Holt Smith flank either side of the Couture evening gowns on the second floor. Other names to look for: Carol Benson, Matt Clark & Jackson Echols, Charlotte Smith and Marcelyn McNeil.
Neiman Marcus opens its doors at 10 a.m. Friday. The Shops at Clearfork, 5200 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth. 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com.
