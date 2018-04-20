Passionate about purple? Here are Neil's favorite ways to add it to the landscape

I’ve admitted here before that purple has become my favorite landscaping color. It’s cool in a state that can use cooling tone-downs in summer. Purple plays well with others — it goes well with many colors.
So I decided to showcase some of my all-time favorite purple plants. We gardeners like to do that — we share our friends, and here are some of my best.
Purpleheart
Why not start with a plant carrying purple in its name. This is a relative of wandering Jew, but this one is completely perennial. It dies to the ground, but it sprouts back out in early April with the deepest purple leaves and thickest stems you’ve ever seen. Grow it in nearly full sun or part sun. It’s happy to perform. Mature height: 8 to 10 inches. It spreads to cover 15 to 20 inches in clumps.
Purple fountaingrass
It seems like everybody falls in love with this graceful plant. It grows to 18 to 24 inches tall while it’s blooming (most of the summer and fall), and its foliage and flowers are a strong purple with tan overtones to the plumes. Use it to provide a contrasting background to trailing or short flowering annuals in full or nearly full sun. (It turns greenish-purple in shade.) It is an annual in North Texas, only occasionally surviving our cold winters. Space the plants 15 to 18 inches apart.
Ornamental sweet potatoes
The variety ‘Blackie’ was the first, but now we have many purple-leafed types. Along with their lime-green sisters, ornamental sweet potatoes have become some of our most popular bordering annuals. Most types grow quite wide, so plant them accordingly. They’re also excellent in large patio pots, trailing over the rims to soften the good looks of the plantings. And to answer the question you’ll probably ask in November, “No, the big tubers they’ll produce aren’t especially edible.”
Purple basil
This is a great multi-use plant. It’s a delight in the kitchen, but it’s equally lovely out in the garden. And there are several fine purple-leafed types we can grow. Nurseries that stock good selections of herbs can show you the choices. They need full or nearly full sun, and they’re sensitive to frost. For that reason, I wait until mid-April to plant them, and I always have several plants in pots so I can pull them into protection when needed.
Magilla perilla
Granted, this plant shares its purple with other contrasting colors, but this thing just makes me smile. It’s a short journey between my beloved coleus (some of them purple, too) and old-fashioned perilla with its all-purple leaves. Magilla falls in between, and hardly a summer goes by without my finding a prime spot in our gardens where I will use it. It grows strongly, to 30 inches tall and wide. It shows its best colors in morning sun with shade after lunch.
Purple pentas
When I was a kid I was always tempted to try pentas. My childhood doctor grew them, and knowing my love for plants, Dr. Roy L. Smith of Bryan invited me into his back yard to see what he’d grown. But his plants were 24 inches tall and they were floppy, falling over. I gave up before I ever tried them. Jump ahead 30 or 40 years, and breeders started bringing us compact types that bloom in the sun. Dr. Smith would have loved them! These are grand plants that come in many colors. I’ll take an order of purple, please.
Purple daylilies
They were my favorite flowers as a youngster, and they still are today. I love their simplicity, and I love their ease. The original daylilies were orange or yellow, but in my lifetime fabulous whites, pinks, reds and, yes, purples have come into the market. Miniature purples. Giant spider purples. Double purples. Reblooming purples. All kinds of purples. Would I suggest a daylily garden filled only with purples? Of course not, but certainly give them fair consideration.
Purple crape myrtles
OK. Now we've hit the mother lode. I’ve spent a lifetime loving and honoring the South’s greatest flowering shrub, but it wasn’t until probably 25 years ago that I realized that purple crape myrtles are the most unifying color of all. They go well with any color of brick or stone. They blend well with other plants. They don’t even fight with red crape myrtles, and that’s something you can’t say even for other shades of red. Purple is the queen unifier. Of the 125 varieties of crape myrtles common in the nursery industry today, my all-time favorites are Catawba (to 15 to 18 feet), Velma’s Royal Delight (to 5 to 8 feet) and Petite Plum (to 4 to 5 feet), all rich purple bloomers.
Have I listed all of the purple-leafed and purple-flowering plants you might want to consider? Not by a long shot. Purple oxalis. Purple wintercreeper euonymus. Purple cannas. Purple coneflowers (the name stretches the true color just a bit). Loropetalum. Forest Pansy redbud. You can just keep on naming them. But sooner or later your editor, like mine, will say, “That’s enough.”
