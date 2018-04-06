Add more punch to planters with these tips on thrillers, fillers, spillers

It was eight or 10 years ago that Jimmy Turner, then with the Dallas Arboretum and now director of horticultural operations of the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney, Australia, used the terms “thrillers,” “fillers” and “spillers” on my radio program. He was referring to plants he’d be using in giant planters throughout his gardens.
I suppose Jimmy had heard the terms somewhere else and was merely repeating them, but he was so cutting edge with everything he did for us North Texas gardeners that I still give him the credit for opening up that mindset that has now become commonplace.
In the off chance that the terms are unfamiliar to you, they’re a statement that every patio pot ought to have one plant that stands out among all the others. It’s the one that catches your eye. It’s the one that’s the life of that party. It's the “thriller.”
However, thrillers are often bold-textured and tall. They need something shorter to take up the space at their bases and to soften their impact. Those plants, often more rounded in habit, become the “fillers.” Sometimes they’re extremely fine-textured (like baby’s breath in a floral bouquet), and other times they’re just cheerful little plants that look good with the more prominent stars.
Then there is the interface, where the top of the pot meets the bottoms of all those other plants. You might even see potting soil if you peek, and that’s generally not a good thing. You want a more seamless transition, so you plant trailing plants that tumble over the side walls of the pot and cascade down gracefully. Those are, as I’m sure you have guessed, the “spillers.”
Getting it all growing
All of this starts with a suitable pot (actually, “pots” because you’ll want to have several). They have to have drain holes, and the pots need to be large enough to provide good root room. You have a wealth of options in the market today, from glazed ceramic to old-fashioned terra cotta, concrete, and plastic. In most cases you’ll want at least a 16- or 20-inch pot, and it’s not absurd to go considerably larger.
Choose or mix the best potting soil possible. Most of the commercial brands on the market are actually quite heavy. That translates to holding too much water, resulting in poor root growth over the course of a summer. I prefer to mix my own using 50 percent sphagnum peat moss (by volume), 30 percent finely ground pine bark mulch, 20 percent horticultural grade perlite and 10 percent expanded shale. I use no native soil in my potting mixes.
Choosing the plants
While you’re at the garden center picking out plants, cluster them together to see how they match up. Look for harmonious colors and complementary textures. If you’re including herbs and aromatic flowers in your plantings, consider their fragrances and whether they’re a good mix. And above all, know the mature height, width and growth form of each of the plants that you’re choosing.
Don’t overdo it when you’re buying your starter plants. Remember that tiny transplants in April can become unruly giants by fall. You may need only one thriller, three fillers and three to five spillers. Carefully set them into the loose potting soil at the same depths at which they were growing in their original pots. The potting soil in the large, decorative containers should end up being about 1 inch from the top of the pot. It will settle and pack within its first several weeks.
A sampler of plants to consider
Almost any flowering or foliage plant you might grow in a container would fit into one of the three categories we’ve been discussing, which means that any list I might offer is going to be woefully truncated. Rather than looking through lists others had created, I just sat at my computer for 30 minutes and jotted down plants that had made good impressions on me over the years — plants I have either used or have seen in this sort of setting. These would be a good starting point.
• Thrillers. The best of this batch would certainly include ornamental bananas, cannas, ornamental grasses such as purple fountaingrass, snapdragons (cool months), Gold Star esperanza, tropical hibiscus, copper plants, cordylines, yuccas and colocasias.
• Fillers. This list is almost endless. It includes wax begonias, pentas, smaller coleus, impatiens, ornamental basils, mints, parsley, ornamental peppers, dwarf marigolds, angelonias, New Gold lantanas, Dahlberg daisies, Boston ferns and about 10,000 others.
• Spillers. You might consider alternanthera, ornamental sweet potatoes, fanflowers, trailing purple lantana, sweet alyssum (cool months), moss rose, hybrid purslane, sprengeri fern and English ivy.
Neil Sperry hosts“Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
