Shady spots are like the Goldilocks of gardening. Here, four plants that are just right

Succeeding in shade presents a new set of challenges. Gone are many of your old favorite flowers. They’ve faded away as the shade from your trees has grown deeper and deeper. But if you keep your eyes open to what others have done, you’ll discover a wealth of great options available — plants that actually thrive in those conditions. Here are four of my favorites.
First though, let me address overall growing conditions for these plants, because of each of them will do best in the same basic environment. By the time summer arrives, all can handle a little sun early in the morning, but each will do better if it’s sheltered from the sun’s rays from mid-morning on.
All of these plants prefer highly organic planting soils. Our native black clays will be hard on them, so it’s best to start with sandy loam topsoil amended with several inches of a combination of sphagnum peat moss, finely ground pine bark mulch, well-rotted manure and high-quality compost.
Keep your shade plantings consistently moist. Tree and shrub roots are bound to invade all that great soil mix, and they’ll be in there competing for available moisture, so you’ll probably have to spend extra time with the sprinklers keeping them hydrated. Their success in your shade garden may depend on this as much as anything else you provide.
Use the same fertilizer on these plants that you apply to the rest of your landscape and gardens. In most cases, unless a reliable soil test suggests otherwise, that ought to be a high-nitrogen, lawn-type fertilizer. Even though you may be growing a couple of these plants for their blooms, they’re going to need nitrogen to keep them growing. Phosphorus, the element plants utilize to produce flowers and fruit, is almost always present in adequate quantities already.
Four great plants for the shade
Hellebores. Talk about a group of plants that has hit the big time in a hurry! These are the darlings of polite society, and now all the rest of us are growing them, too! Because they bloom at this time of the year, they go by the common name of Lenten rose, and dozens of new hybrids have come into the market. Look for more vivid colors and more upright-facing flowers. There’s a lot going on in their world. Nurseries sell out about as fast as they arrive.
Hellebores are perennial plants that will form clumps in your garden. Their blooming heights will vary, depending on the selections you grow, but they’ll usually be 15 to 18 inches tall. I plant mine about 16 inches apart, but that could vary depending on the variety.
Solomon’s seal. This plant (Polygonatum odoratum cv.) has become one of my all-time favorite perennials since I was introduced to it 10 or 12 years ago. Actually there are many cultivars in the nursery trade now, most with some degree of white variegation.
My plants have multiplied fairly vigorously in their planting. I started with five 1-gallon pots with probably 12 or 14 stems. Two weeks ago, when they all started sprouting back out of the ground for another growing season, I probably had three times that many. Within days their colorful leaves had unfurled, and just a day or two later the delicate flowers started to show.
I’ve had my planting for four years, and each year they grow to be about 18 inches tall. They hold their good looks all through the summer and well into fall. And speaking of tolerance of shady conditions, one of my plants has decided to send sprouts up within one of two antique English chimney pots I have in our landscape. Those shoots do just as well as the ones outside in the real world.
This is a plant you’re going to have to be lucky to find. Nurseries sell out as soon as supplies arrive. Your best chance will be to check with local independent retail garden centers, but if you strike out there, several nice types are available online from Plant Delights Nursery in Raleigh, N.C.
‘Texas Gold’ columbine. You wouldn’t think of this as a native Texas plant, but it is. It’s a selection from a native species from an unusual West Texas mountainous site where moisture abounds. It performed so well under extensive testing by Texas A&M horticulturists that it gained the distinction of being named a Texas Superstar plant more than 20 years ago. It’s been dubbed the “queen of the shade” when it comes to flowering plants for the Lone Star State.
Texas Gold plants grow to be 24 to 30 inches tall when in bloom. Their blue-green leaves are graceful and lovely on their own. The mother plants are short-lived perennials (2 or 3 years), and the plants reseed freely following flowering, so you have a ready source of new seedlings for the following year.
Leopard plant. Once in the genus Ligularia, this plant is now classified as Falfurgium japonicum cv. Although it produces showy yellow blooms over the winter, most of us grow it for its foliage. Large-leafed green types are sold, but many of us like the brightly spotted type that gives the plant its common name.
To those not familiar with this plant, it might look like some type of fancy-leafed begonia, but out in the garden you soon find that it’s a ridiculously durable perennial. Give it that good soil and ample moisture, and it will dazzle your plantings for years.
Neil Sperry hosts“Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
