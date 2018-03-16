These small trees can make a big statement without hogging a lot of real estate

There are times when you just don’t want a giant, big-as-Texas shade tree out in the yard. Maybe that “yard” is more like a “patch.” Urban lots, after all, have gotten much smaller over the past several decades, and trees we used to adore just don’t fit anymore.
There are other times when you already have a couple of large trees and you’re looking for something smaller to use as an accent or to provide a little shading or screening in a strategic part of your garden. You don’t need another big-dude tree to crowd things up.
So whatever your reason, you go to the garden center with the intent of buying something smaller — call it a “tiny tree” if you will. Then you get there, and all of trees look fairly tiny. After all, they’re young trees, growing in pots, and you have a hard time telling one from the next. You ask a few questions and you get more confused.
Hopefully this list of the best of these tiny trees will help with your shopping. But first, let’s point out each of their virtues. This pre-sorting through all the fog ought to help you make a good final selection. I’ll do my best to rank them in order of increasing height at maturity.
Note: Some of these plants will actually be shrubs in their real lives. We as practicing gardeners will be trying to convince them that they’re trees by our skillful attention to pruning.
• Willowleaf holly trained tree-form. Lovely evergreen to 8-9 feet tall, 6-7 feet wide. Large red berries all winter. Sun or shade.
• Waxleaf ligustrum trained tree-form. Long-popular as a shrub, can be trained as an interesting small tree. This is not the invasive Japanese privet or Amur River privet. Grows to 10 feet tall.
• Texas mountain laurel trained tree-form. Native to the Texas Hill Country. Glossy evergreen foliage topped with fragrant purple flowers in spring. Requires perfect drainage. Can be damaged by cold in the Metroplex. Grows to 12 feet tall and 10 feet wide here. Full sun.
• Teddy Bear southern magnolia. Large leaves and flowers, but extremely slow and compact growth to 15 feet tall and 10 feet wide.
• Nellie R. Stevens holly trained tree-form. Outstanding evergreen to 15 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Large red berries in winter. Sun or shade. Single- or multiple-trunked.
• Yaupon holly trained tree-form. Small evergreen leaves without spines. Small red berries on female plants. Grows to 16 to 20 feet tall and wide. Sun or shade. Multi-trunked is usually easiest to maintain.
• ‘Warren’s Red’ possumhaw holly trained tree-form. Deciduous. Selection of native local plant with large red berries borne in profusion. Multi-trunked tree. Sun or shade. Grows to 16 to 20 feet tall and 12 to 16 feet wide.
• Vitex trained tree-form. Heirloom plant with lilac-purple blooms in late spring. Gnarly branch angles make interesting, spreading trees to 16 to 20 feet tall and wide. Deciduous. Sun.
• Dwarf redbuds. Several new selections, some with weeping habits, others with variegated foliage. Mature heights, spreads range from 8 to 10 feet all the way to 20 feet. Shade or part shade. Deciduous.
• Japanese maples. Dozens of varieties ranging in mature size from 6 or 8 feet all the way to 25 feet tall and wide. Foliage may be star-shaped or very incised, green or burgundy. All require shade and highly organic soils in Texas.
• Crape myrtles trained tree-form. Scores of varieties are sold ranging in height from 6 or 8 feet to 25 feet at maturity. Flowers range from pink and white to lavender, purple and red. Most have green foliage, some burgundy. Know the mature height you want, then never “top” your plant. Sun.
• Little Gem southern magnolia. Half the size of standard southern magnolia in every respect. Grows to 35 feet tall and 20 feet wide. Sun.
• Redbuds. Standard-sized types grow to 25 feet tall and wide. Flower colors range from pink to burgundy, on to white. Shade to sun. Deciduous.
• Mexican plum. Grows to 25 feet tall and wide. Sweetly fragrant white flowers early each March. Coarse-textured bark that peels off in plates. Fruit is a favorite with wildlife, also good for jellies. Lovely landscape addition. Sun or part sun.
