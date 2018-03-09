Spring has sprung, if the plants are any indication. Here, what needs to be done now

As my wife and I were driving to an appointment a couple of days ago, I commented to her how plants “just seem to know.” Oh, I’m aware they don’t have brains, and I’ve been accused of personifying my plants more than once. But what set that all off was that trees were breaking bud and flowers were quickly unfurling.
“If we’d had the same 10 days of warm weather back in January," I said to her, "very few of those trees would have started this process.” That’s when I dropped in that line, “They just seem to know.”
“Part of it is day length, and part of it is chilling requirement,” I said.
To which she replied, “What are you talking about?”
So I explained that plants monitor the lengths of their daily dark and light periods to determine when it’s time to produce flowers or to start bud swell in spring. They also have internal clocks that measure how many cumulative hours of cold they have received, and that’s what determines when certain varieties of fruit crops, peaches and plums, for example, determine when it’s time to come into flower.
Warming weather and sunshine bring warming soils, and they in turn bring wildflowers and weeds. The weeds get the early start. They’re out there right now. Your local nurseryman has several products to help you eliminate them, and mowing will do a pretty good job all by itself. Then the wildflowers will kick in in a few weeks, and spring will be rolling for sure.
While all of this is unfolding around us, it’s time for us to focus on our own little parcels of property. It’s tune up, clean up, fix up time in North Texas. Here are the things I’ve been doing in our gardens this week.
• Frost cloth came off. It’s been on since mid-December because I’ve learned the hard way that there’s no point in rushing to remove it. We’ve had ice storms as late as the first week of March. There’s no reason to hurry. Plants beneath it do quite well — at least perennials and tender shrubs. I probably wouldn’t leave flowering annuals covered more than a week at a time.
On the off chance that you’re not familiar with frost cloth, there are several types on the market. Most are light-colored and very lightweight. You drape them over cold-sensitive plants, pulling them down to the ground. Secure them in place with bricks or river rocks to prevent north winds from blowing in beneath them. They trap radiant warmth from the sun and allow the soil to release that warmth slowly overnight to the plants beneath the canopy. In addition to stopping the harsh winds from burning the foliage directly, the frost cloth also keeps the plants 6 or 7 degrees warmer. It’s almost like gaining a hardiness zone for tender species.
• Prune out the dead wood. If you have trees or shrubs with dead branches, whether killed by drought, wind, ice or cold, this is the time to tidy them up. Check the stems to see if they’re moist and green. If they’re dried and shriveled, trim them out. You may end up removing some amount of living, green tissue just to restore your plant’s symmetry. This is the time to do all of that.
• Last call for reshaping shrubs. Most of our woody landscaping shrubs haven’t yet made their big push to new growth. That means you can still reduce their size by 20 to 25 percent by pruning them carefully with hand shears and loppers. If you create any large, visible stubs in the process, try to remove them by pruning them a little farther into the canopies of remaining foliage.
• Last call for application of pre-emergent herbicides. People have been asking for a month, and the time is finally here, but only for the next few days. If grassburs and crabgrass have been hallmarks of your lawn in past summers, prevent them by applying Team, Dimension or Halts granules now. Repeat the application in 90 days (early June) for a full season of control.
Never mind the weeds you see growing in your lawn right now. Pre-emergents only attack germinating seeds, not existing weeds. There are sprays you can buy at your nursery to eliminate the broadleafed weeds like clover, dandelions and chickweed. You’ll have to suffer through the grassy weeds until they die out in late April or May. Mark the calendar to apply pre-emergents for these weeds you can see now in late August or very early September. More on that here at that time.
• Check your sprinkler system. Lots of bad things happen to them over a winter. Squirrels chew on the heads. Shrubs and ground-covers grow up over the heads. Heads become misaligned. Pipes may have frozen or broken from the shifting clay soils as we went from very dry ground to very wet soil. Valves may be sticking partially open. Put the system through its paces, a couple of minutes per station, to see what repairs will be needed before you can run it. If you find any, then you can determine whether you want to tackle them yourself or call in a pro. The time to do that is now.
Neil Sperry hosts“Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
