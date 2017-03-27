It’s time to add at least one viburnum to your garden

The past 10 or 12 days have seen some of the showiest shrub flowers North Texas has to offer. Viburnums have been in bloom, and it’s really hard to look past them. If you have a partially shaded spot in your gardens, it’s time to include at least one viburnum in your plantings.
Chinese snowball (Viburnum macrocephalum) is queen among them. It’s a large shrub that grows to be 10 or 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide as it matures. There probably are even larger specimens in older neighborhoods, and odds are you’ve been wondering what they might be.
The fluffy flower clusters are 4 to 6 inches wide, made up of 1 1/4 -inch florets. They are produced soon after the leaves emerge and expand, and they enlarge as lime green globes. Blink or leave town, and the next time that you look at them, the flowers will be pure, snowy white, befitting of the plant’s common name.
I have 10 or 12 Chinese snowballs scattered around in partly to fully shaded spots of our wooded North Texas landscape. They blend in with their surroundings during the summer and fall, and they lose their leaves in the winter. But, oh, those spring blooms are absolutely astounding.
Water new Chinese snowball plants with a garden hose and water breaker every three or four days the first two years that they’re growing in your landscape. That’s the same advice I give for almost every new shrub or tree that you plant. It gets them off to the best possible start. Sprinkler irrigation alone will simply not do it. I feed mine every time that I fertilize the ground-cover beds in which they’re growing (spring, early summer and early fall). I have never seen any insect or disease bother them in the 25 years that I’ve been growing them.
Rusty blackhaw viburnums (V. rufidulum) come from a place much closer to home. Here! Here in North Texas. You may have seen it blooming these same past 10 to 14 days at the edges of our North and East Texas woodlands. You’ll usually see it as a multi-trunked shrub to 15 or 20 feet tall and 12 to 15 feet wide, although it sometimes develops a main central trunk and turns into a small tree.
Rusty blackhaw and Chinese snowball viburnums couldn’t look any more different. Blackhaw’s flowers are tiny and the clusters are much smaller, although they’re still very attractive. But honestly, rusty blackhaw’s leaves are a big selling point for me. They’re much smaller, to 2 inches in length, and they’re extremely glossy and dark green. In the fall they turn burgundy red, and the dark blue fruit hang in beautiful contrast – until the birds discover them.
There’s another viburnum I include in my “I-wish-I-could-grow-it-here” list. That’s sweet viburnum (V. odoratissimum). This plant is drop-dead gorgeous. I guess it may bloom at some point, but the evergreen leaves are the most glorious leaves of any plant that we grow, and that’s why I wish I had the courage to grow it.
The problem is that sweet viburnum isn’t reliably winter-hardy in North Central Texas. In those 47 years that I’ve lived here, I’ve seen it killed twice. Once was the extended winter of 1983-84 when we had almost 300 consecutive below-freezing hours, and the other was December 23, 1989, when temperatures dropped into the low single digits. At my house it actually went below zero. A 20-foot specimen at the DeGolyer House at the Dallas Arboretum was killed, roots and all.
However, if you have a somewhat protected location, or if you live south of Fort Worth/Dallas or within the urban heat pockets of a dense city setting, this plant might be worth trying if you’re willing to assume that risk of losing it to the cold. It grows to 10 to 15 feet tall and 10 feet wide. It needs afternoon shade.
My friend Steve Huddleston, senior horticulturist at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, featured viburnums on my radio program last Sunday morning on WBAP. He singled out two other types that they grow.
Burkwood viburnum (V. x burkwoodii) is growing at the main entrance to the botanic garden and also in the Fuller Garden behind the main Garden Center building. They use it as a backdrop plant for other, shorter shrubs and as an accent. It grows to 8 feet tall, and its white flowers are deliciously fragrant.
Korean spice viburnum (V. carlesii) also grows 6 to 8 feet tall. Its buds are red, changing to pink and white, and they, too, are in snowball-like clusters. Its flowers, as the name implies, are quite fragrant, too.
There are many other species and cultivars of viburnums in the American nursery trade. Most of them are very hardy to cold and are grown in the Midwest and East, while a few of them are quite tender and are grown only along the Gulf Coast. One in particular that I’ll warn you about is Spring Bouquet viburnum. It’s a lovely evergreen, and it’s widely available in local nurseries each spring. However, it’s a Zone 8 plant, and we’ve proven again this past winter that most of the Metroplex and its suburbs are really Zone 7. Zone 8 plants like oleanders, gardenias and pittosporums were hurt very badly, and so were many of the Spring Bouquet viburnums.
