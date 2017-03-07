Avoid these common pitfalls in your vegetable garden

We plant our spring vegetables with the best of intentions. However, a few recurring mistakes cost many gardeners success with their endeavors. In the hopes of helping you bypass the common ones, here are the ones I see most often.
• We plant at the wrong time. Timing with spring vegetables is extremely critical. Some crops (onions, English peas, Irish potatoes, cabbage, broccoli and others) are tolerant of freezing temperatures, but they don’t handle hot weather of May and June at all well. They’re planted in late January and February.
Other crops (lettuce, radishes, carrots, spinach and chard) are tolerant of light freezes, but they don’t hold up to extreme cold, so we delay their planting until late February or early March.
Many of our most popular vegetables are intolerant of frost and even cold soil, so with tomatoes, peppers, beans, corn, squash, cucumbers and melons we wait until danger of frost has passed, it’s best to wait until late March. And a fourth group, including sweet potatoes, southern peas and okra require hot weather to thrive. We wait to plant them until April.
• We don’t prepare the soil carefully. Think of your garden’s soil as the foundation of all that you’ll grow. Without a good foundation, you won’t have a good garden. Incorporate several inches of organic matter (sphagnum peat moss, rotted manure, compost and bark mulch) into the top foot of soil. Add 1 inch of expanded shale if you’re working up a native, black gumbo clay. Blend that in with the organic matter.
• We choose the wrong types of vegetables or we choose poor varieties. Some vegetables don’t do well in Texas. Rhubarb is impossible in our heat. (It’s perennial and it won’t tolerate our summers.) Celery and Iceberg head lettuce aren’t suited, and Brussels sprouts are difficult in spring. Tapered carrots don’t grow normally in heavy clay gumbo soil. And then there’s the whole issue of old, inbred varieties that either don’t produce well or that struggle with diseases that newer hybrids have been bred to resist.
The most common example of varietal errors comes when we plant large-fruiting tomatoes. Varieties like Big Boy and Beefsteak are notoriously poor producers in Texas. All large types of tomatoes have a physiological issue that keeps them from setting fruit when temperatures are below 70 at night or above 90 in the daytime. They are well suited to the Midwest, but in Texas we only have a couple of weeks that fit into that temperature range. You’ll be lucky to get more than five or six tomatoes. Stick with small or mid-sized varieties for the best total production.
• We overcrowd our plantings. We try to grow too many plants in too little space. Perhaps it’s because the plants themselves grow quite large (melons, okra, corn as examples), or maybe it’s because we don’t allow enough room between rows. We plant seeds at the recommended spacings, but we forget to thin the plants to stand the necessary distances apart.
• When gardening in containers we use pots that aren’t big enough. Tomatoes, for example, need 10-gallon pots, and you have to use a really good potting soil. Under those circumstances, they’re absolutely achievable, but if we plant them in smaller containers they’re bound to struggle.
• We allow our plants to dry out. If you allow vegetables to become dry, sometimes only one time, you can expect them to be bitter or off-flavored. Onions and radishes are “hot.” Lettuce is bitter. Tomatoes develop blossom-end rot where the ends of the fruit away from the stems become browned and sunken.
• We fail to fertilize adequately. Vegetables must be kept growing actively. That includes proper nutrition, and by far the most common mistake here is to supply too little nitrogen. Phosphorus (middle number of the three-number analysis) promotes roots, flowers and fruit, so the natural inclination is to add high-phosphate fertilizers. What that fails to note, though, is that phosphorus is relatively insoluble, so it doesn’t dissolve in water and move through the soil. Soil test reports consistently show that we have way too much phosphorus, and that nitrogen-only plant foods should be our goal. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.
• We allow weeds to take over. Make provision to stop the weeds. Lay down an inch or two of compost or bark mulch once your plants are up and growing. Use one of the roll-type weed-blocking fabrics between rows. Weeds use water and nutrients more aggressively than the vegetables themselves, so don’t let them get started.
• We allow insects and diseases to ruin our crops. Learn what problems are likely to show up. Know what the symptoms are, then step quickly to your plants’ rescue. We have numerous organic and inorganic remedies. Find the best one and treat at first signs of a problem.
• We wait too long to harvest. You’ll want to leave corn, beans, peppers and melons on the plants until they’re mature. However, many vegetables should be harvested at half or two-thirds their mature size for better flavor and texture. That list includes cabbage, carrots, radishes, lettuce, broccoli, squash and cucumbers. If birds are pecking holes in your tomatoes, harvest them as they just start to turn red, and let them finish their ripening on a counter indoors. They’ll lose no flavor or nutritional value.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
