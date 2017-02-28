March is the month to begin major work on your yard and garden

Early March marks the beginning of your frenzied first days of the spring, so I thought it might be a great time to list the critical tasks you’ll want to get done. I’ve decided to do them in the form of a stroll through your landscape and garden.
Lawn Care
If you intend to “scalp” your lawn to remove many of the weeds and all of the browned stubble left over from winter, the time to do so is now. (Remember that it’s mostly an aesthetic process, so you do not absolutely have to do it.) Drop the mower by one notch and bag the clippings. Put them into the compost pile or spread them beneath your shrubs as mulch. Do not send them to the landfill. Wear a good pair of goggles and a high quality respirator. Scalping dry grass is a dirty process.
As soon as you finish mowing or scalping your lawn, apply pre-emergent weedkiller granules (Team, Dimension or Halts) to prevent germination of summertime grassy weeds such as crabgrass and grassburs. Make that application within the first week of March and repeat it 90 days later. Note: if you have not had a serious problem with crabgrass and grassburs in past years, it’s possible that you won’t need the pre-emergent application.
Wait until early April to apply an all-nitrogen fertilizer (half or more of the nitrogen in slow-release form) to St. Augustine and bermuda. Soils are still too cold for the turf to utilize the nutrients efficiently. You will notice that “weed-and-feed” products do not allow you to apply the weedkiller portion six weeks in advance of the feeding portion. That’s one reason I don’t recommend them.
New sod can be planted in March in emergencies (fines from HOAs, erosion, etc.), although it’s best to wait a few more weeks for warmer soil. Seeding of bermuda should be put off until May.
Trees
Watch as trees leaf out this spring and remove dead or damaged branches before they fall. Be especially mindful of ornamental pears, notably Bradford pears. As they leaf out and March winds howl through them, we typically lose many due to splitting. They have numerous branches coming out at narrow angles and the branch unions they form are notoriously weak. It’s common for them to split and break before they are more than 12 or 15 years old.
If the ground directly beneath your larger trees has become bare, don’t waste money planting more grass there. Lack of sufficient sunlight has caused the old grass to die out, and it’s time either to remove unneeded trees or large branches or to switch to a shade-tolerant groundcover. Don’t ruin your trees’ natural shapes, however, by removing too many low branches.
Shrubs
Spring-flowering shrubs (and vines) should be pruned once they finish blooming, but only as needed to reshape. Most will look better if you do not shear them into formal globes or cubes but merely remove erratic branches that detract from their natural growth forms.
Oleanders that were damaged by this winter’s cold will probably need to be trimmed back almost completely to the ground. While they won’t bloom much this year, they will regrow vigorously.
Waxleaf ligustrums and rosemary plants may already be sending out new shoots, but if they are not you may have to replace them. Gardenias and pittosporums that froze to the ground have probably been lost and will need to be replaced. Many Indian hawthorns that were already weakened by Entomosporium fungal leaf spot (rust-colored small “freckles”) have been lost to the cold.
Annual and Perennial Flowers
If your winter color plants have taken a beating you can replace them now with several types of frost-tolerant transplants. Best among them would be sweet alyssum, petunias, larkspurs, Iceland poppies, stocks and English daisies. Or you can wait a couple of weeks longer and start planting your summer annuals.
Late summer and fall-flowering perennials are dug and divided in late winter. A few types may already be growing, but those that are just starting can still be moved. Remove the weeds and clean up all of the winter-killed leaf and stem stubble. Spread a layer of mulch over the beds. Supplement your fall bloomers with spring-flowering perennials as you see them being sold in local nurseries over the next several weeks.
Vegetables
By now your snap peas, onions, potatoes, cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts should be planted and growing actively. Unless we have a record late arrival of summer heat it’s too late to plant them. However, lettuce, spinach, beets, carrots and radishes can be planted now. Wait a couple more weeks before planting tomatoes, beans, peppers, corn, squash or melons. They are usually safest after March 20-25.
If you have your vegetable crops growing in rows, spread a weed-blocking fabric between them to keep the beds free of the competitors. Applying a layer of compost or bark mulch also slows weed growth and conserves moisture.
Irrigation System
If you have an automatic sprinkler system, this is the time to put it through its paces. Have someone turn on each station for a few minutes while you mark those heads that aren’t functioning properly. Colorful wire flags from the hardware store are quick to use and easy to spot as you start making repairs.
Look for heads that have become damaged over the winter. Perhaps they’re misaligned, or new shrub or groundcover growth may have overtaken them. Take the necessary corrective actions.
If you have drip irrigation lines, be sure they’re all functional and that nothing has chewed or gouged into them. Repairs will often be needed as spring begins to unfold.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
Comments