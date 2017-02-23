Get a head start on early spring lawn care

I know I’ve preached this gospel many springs in the past. Probably most. Yet the message is still highly relevant, and judging from the questions I’m being asked everywhere I go, people do want to know.
The question that spills off their lips most often? “What do I need to be doing now to ensure a nice lawn for 2017?”
Let’s address early spring lawn care in a few easy steps that will take you through the next five or six weeks. We’ll address them in sequence.
Scalp your lawn “Scalping” refers to dropping the mower blade down one notch to mow off the winter-killed stubble. Do this in the next week or so and the early March sunshine will warm the soil and speed up the greening.
Admittedly, scalping is primarily aesthetic. It’s also a messy job that will require you to wear good goggles and an efficient respirator. But it will probably be worth it. It’s a great way to knock back any big and ugly broadleafed weeds that might be disfiguring your lawn. Scalping will eliminate henbit (the cloverlike weed currently with tubular purple flowers). While many other types of weeds will regrow from the scalping, you get a second chance at them. (See later.)
Apply pre-emergent granules These materials, including Team, Dimension and Halts, prevent germination of summer weeds’ seeds, specifically grassburs and crabgrass. Your first application should be right after scalping — preferably no later than the first week of March. This treatment should be earlier this year due to the recent warm weather. Water lightly after application, and repeat the treatment 90 days later (around the first of June).
Apply a broadleafed weedkiller spray There are many brands on the market. Some contain only 2,4-D, and they’re going to be labeled as “safe for use beneath trees.” That’s because 2,4-D is a contact herbicide that must enter the weed through vigorous new growth. It is not active through the soil. These are usually sold in independent retail garden centers.
Many of the broadleafed weedkillers, however, contain two other ingredients, and one or both of them will be soil-active, meaning that they can enter plants through their roots. That’s where you must be careful beneath shade trees. Spot-treat the weeds individually, but read and follow label directions carefully.
Perhaps you’re seeing annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and other winter grasses in your lawn right now. Unfortunately, we have no means of controlling them once they have germinated and are growing. Their seeds sprout in late September and October, but like our native wildflowers, they spend most of the fall and winter establishing deep roots. We usually don’t notice them until early spring. Mark your calendar now to apply one of those same pre-emergents the first week of September to prevent them the next time around.
Apply an all-nitrogen, slow-release fertilizer Do this no sooner than early April. You don’t want to rush in putting out even slow-release plant foods because the soil is too cold and grass roots can’t pick up the nutrients efficiently. There is too much danger of runoff or leaching.
This is why I don’t recommend “weed-and-feed” products. The timing just doesn’t work out right, and also you will rarely need to apply herbicides to your entire lawn. Do the two tasks separately so you can do each of them to best advantage.
Soil tests show that in the Blackland Prairie around the Metroplex we should be applying only nitrogen, and that half or more of that nitrogen should be in encapsulated or coated slow-release form. Let your nursery professional show you your best choices.
Plant new turf You need to wait until the soil warms more before planting new sod or seed. Actually, you need to determine why you have bare spots in the first place. If there is a tree involved in the loss of lawngrass, the problem is almost assuredly excessive shade. “Pruning trees back” won’t help. They will merely grow back. Removing one or two lower limbs, if you can afford them, might allow more sunlight to reach the grass beneath the tree’s canopy. St. Augustine is our most shade-tolerant turfgrass, but if you have less than six hours of direct sunlight daily during the summer, there’s no point in spending money on new sod. Switch to a shade-tolerant ground cover like mondograss or purple wintercreeper euonymus instead. If you’re in an HOA, hopefully they will understand.
Let’s assume, however, that shade is not the problem. New sod can be laid anytime after the first of April (earlier in dire situations). Bermuda seed needs much warmer soils, so wait at least until late April, preferably May. If you’re planning on planting new grass, do not apply a pre-emergent weedkiller this spring.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
Comments