Late winter means it’s time for some work in your yard and garden

The pace of gardening in North Texas has certainly ramped up these past several weeks. My best measure is from the questions I’m being asked pretty much wherever I go. Here are the ones that keep coming up this time around.
“Is the timing for application of pre-emergent weedkillers different this year because of warm spells in late winter?”
No. Soils have remained fairly cool, and germination of summer weeds won’t begin until sometime in mid-March or later. Timing for application of pre-emergent weedkiller granules to prevent germination of crabgrass and grassburs will still be between March 5 and 15, with a “booster shot” application 90 days later. Both applications are critical. If you skip one, you’ll end up with weeds.
What confuses some people is that they can see weeds out there growing in their lawns already. What they don’t realize is that those are “cool-season” weeds such as annual bluegrass, clover, dandelions, chickweed and henbit. Those are prevented by a fall application of pre-emergent made the first week of September. Those weeds actually germinate in early fall, but they stay small until it starts to warm up in spring.
It also needs to be noted that if you have a lawn-care company, they may be telling you slightly different dates. I’m sure they stand behind their results, and I certainly understand that they can’t be on every one of their customers’ lawns on the date Neil suggests in the newspaper. They also have access to different products than you and I do. If you’ve been happy with the results of their work, follow their lead. We can all still be friends!
“How should I prune plants that were damaged by this winter’s cold?”
If stems are shriveled or crisp, they can be cut back. That’s the case, for example, with many oleanders in the Metroplex. But some plants will put out new leaves along their stems. You may want to wait a couple more weeks to see if they’ll offer to regrow. If shrubs are partially damaged, you may need to do corrective re-shaping of the plants to restore their good looks.
Asian jasmine beds that have been browned can be cleaned up with a line trimmer or with your mower set to its highest setting. Pampasgrass that was browned should be trimmed, but be careful not to cut new green blades. If you do, they’ll be stubbed off the rest of this growing season.
“How soon can I plant new grass to fill in some bare spots?”
Warm-season grasses (bermuda, St. Augusine, zoysia) should be planted after mid-April. In an emergency, if erosion is a serious threat, bermuda sod could be laid at almost any time, but you’ll have a much better finished product if you wait until soils have warmed and the grass is growing actively to plant.
As a side note, if the bare areas are beneath trees, there may not be enough sunlight there to sustain turf. That could be why the areas are bare in the first place. It is, hands-down, the most common gardening dilemma about which I’m asked. Be sure that’s not the case before you invest good money in grass that will fail.
“When should I prune my roses? They didn’t do very well last year.”
Bush roses of all types and varieties are pruned by 50 percent in February. Each cut should be made just above a bud that faces out from the center of the plant.
Roses in the DFW Metroplex have been ravaged by rose rosette virus for the past five or six years. That may very well be why your plants didn’t perform well last year. Afflicted plants produce strong “bull” canes that have many times the normal number of thorns. Their flowers do not open properly, and by later in the same year, the plants become browned and lethargic. Rosette is spread by a microscopic mite. We have no control for either the virus or the mite, and pathologists and rosarians insist that affected plants must be dug, roots and all, and sent to the landfill. It’s a sad story, but Texas A&M and many others are working on solutions. Perhaps the outlook will eventually be better.
“How far back can I trim my shrubs? They’ve grown too tall and too wide.”
If you can do so before they gear up for vigorous spring growth, you can usually take off 20 to 30 percent of a shrub’s growth without any problem. Use lopping and hand shears, not power tools to do so, however, so you can pluck out the dead branches and so the plants won’t end up with the look of burr haircuts. If you find that you’re having to do this year after year, consider replacing the shrubs with another smaller selection.
“When should I apply my weed-and-feed fertilizer?”
I am not an advocate of those combination products. If you apply them at the time when a weedkiller is most needed, you’ll be several weeks too early with the fertilizer. If you wait until the proper time for applying fertilizer, you’ll be way too late for good weed control. Plus, some of these products do serious harm to trees and shrubs whose roots inhabit the same ground. I’m a firm believer in herbicides, also in fertilizers. But I’ve made it a practice for all of my career that I wouldn’t embrace the combination products.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
