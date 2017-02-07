A plant from the past brings early color to today’s gardens

You don’t see flowering quince planted in commercial or big residential landscapes very often. Professional designers tend to overlook it, opting instead for rock-steady performers that look great 52 weeks out of the year. Flowering quince does not. It’s like I was in calculus: A-plus one week, then struggling to pass two weeks later. But unless you have a townhouse garden or a zero-lot-line property, you probably have space to tuck one flowering quince into the back of your plantings.
Flowering quince is in full bloom across North Texas right now. It’s the first showy shrub of the spring. Pardon me, of late winter. Give it a few warm days and its buds start to swell, and that’s where we are right now. I have to admit that seeing this bright red amidst all that is brown around us right now really does catch my eye.
The rub comes later in the summer. While no shrub is any prettier than a flowering quince in full bloom, there are few any uglier than one after the ravages of summer have taken their toll. And that’s precisely why you want to plant this shrub toward the back of your garden, where you can easily see it from a distance, but where you won’t have to walk alongside it when it’s not feeling so well six months from now. Oh, and I didn’t mention that it also has thorns. That’s another reason you want it out there in the “out back.” Out back by the fence or out back by the alley.
If you drive through older neighborhoods of almost any town in Texas clear up into the Midwest you’ll see this shrub as winter wheezes its last gasps. Our grandmas’ grandmas grew it, and the plants often outlived the houses they attended.
Those matriarchal gardeners wouldn’t have known it as “flowering quince, however. They called it “japonica,” probably stemming from the fact that many quinces are native to Japan. According to the Missouri Botanic Garden in St. Louis, however, this one is Chaenomeles speciosa and it’s called “flowering quince” because of its showy flowers. It’s native to China and Tibet. It produces a hard, apple-like fruit that is bitter when eaten fresh, but good in preserves. It’s actually closely related to apples, as a closer look at the flowers would validate.
Mature height of flowering quince is 4 to 6 ft. They’re fairly rounded plants, although they sometimes sprout to spread slightly into small clumps. I’m sure it was those root sprouts that enabled early settlers to pass this plant along from generation to generation and from one state to another.
Hybridizers around the world have worked to bring us many selections of quince. Flower colors include crimson red, extremely bright red, rosy red, pink, apricot, pure white and bicolored. Individual flowers may be single or double (extra petals).
You’ll also find dwarf, spreading quince selections that look quite compelling, but honestly, I’ve never been impressed with any I’ve tried. They weren’t vigorous enough for my tastes, and they seemed to bloom sporadically, often after the foliage was already in place – never putting on much of a show. But that might just have been my issue the several times that I tried them.
If you have a bed that you’ve dedicated to perennial plants, especially if you showcase any of the old heirloom daylilies, iris, larkspurs and summer phlox, flowering quince needs to be in there with them. It’s fitting of the era, and it will be in bloom at least a couple of weeks before any of your regular old-fashioned perennials.
Flowering quinces are very forgiving in their soils and water needs. They’ll grow equally well in acidic and alkaline soils, and they stand up to drought better than most. That’s probably how they’ve survived all those decades around abandoned homesites. They’ll benefit from a high-nitrogen feeding soon after they bloom, but don’t overdo it. Just one or two applications per year will be all that they’ll need. Any pruning you do should come right after they finish blooming in late February or early March. Avoid formal shearing.
If you enjoy floral design, quince branches are quite easy to bring into bud and bloom. Cut a few stems in January. It helps if they’ve already started to produce swelling buds. Cut them and immediately put them into a vase partially filled with warm water. Put them in a warm and bright window and change the water every few days. Before long they’ll be in full bloom.
That’s the case I can make for including flowering quince in your landscape starting now. However, practically speaking, you need to shop soon to buy the plants while they’re in bloom. You probably won’t find them in the big national stores. Your local independent retail garden center is most likely to stock them, but don’t delay. When these babies start blooming, supplies sell out quite rapidly.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
