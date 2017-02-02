When gardening goes bad: Things we just shouldn’t do

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated Pause

0:42 Deion Sanders on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deserves to be Hall of Famer

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:51 Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle impressed with Seth Curry

0:40 Patriots TE Martellus Bennett: "sometimes the best way to say something is with a curse word"

2:17 Southake Carroll sends seven football signees to college on National Signing Day, including two to Baylor

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura