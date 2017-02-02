When gardening goes bad: Things we just shouldn’t do

You probably remember your mom shaking her finger, saying “No, no, no!” She was trying to teach you, and she did so in love. So that’s along the same vein as my notes here today, except I’m not as pretty as your mom, and if you could hear me, my voice is a lot deeper.
Here’s my list of things I see gardeners doing that fly in the face of logic and fact.
▪ Trim trees and leave stubs. If you leave more than 1/2 inch of limb when you remove a branch, the tree won’t be able to heal across the wound. Decay will set in and you could lose the entire tree. If it’s a large branch that you’re cutting, you’ll need to remove it in the “three-step” approach to avoid bark peeling down the trunk.
You start with a shallow undercut 15 inches out from the trunk. Then you cut the branch from the top down 12 inches out and let the branch fall. Then you remove the stub 1/4 inch from the trunk to leave the “branch collar” intact.
▪ Cover lawns with topsoil each spring. This brings in weed seeds, and the topsoil may not be a good match for your native soil anyway. Fill in shallow ruts and low spots using a specially prepared landscaping topdress or even washed brick sand. April is the best time.
▪ Buy trees based mainly on speed of growth. All species of fast-growing shade trees die at young ages. They all have issues with insects and diseases. Features like good looks, pest resistance, site adaptability and longevity are so much more important.
▪ Mow grass too high. Tall grass quickly becomes weak grass. People do it in the dream of improving winter hardiness or drought tolerance in summer, but grass thins and weeds move in when you mow too high. Mow at the recommended height for the type of grass that you’re growing, and do so each time that you mow. Scalping the lawn to remove browned winter stubble is fine, but raise the mower back to the normal height immediately thereafter.
▪ Under-fertilize. I see tons of people feeding their lawns in the spring, but very few doing so in the fall. Grass keeps growing all season long and nutrients are used up or leached out in the process. Fertilize Bermuda mid-April and repeat every two months into October. Feed St. Augustine mid-April, mid-June and early September.
▪ Overwater. This usually happens with sprinkler systems. It’s best to have a “smart” controller that senses when it’s time to water. If you don’t have one, leave the system in the manual mode most of the year so that you can determine when garden soils are beginning to get dry. It’s possible that you could go weeks without watering in winter, compared to three or four days in the summer. Water deeply, then wait until the soil begins to dry out before you water again.
▪ Buy shrubs and trees without regard to mature size. Oncor electric service pioneered the “Know before you grow” slogan in an attempt to get us to plant smaller species around power lines. It’s great advice, and it applies perfectly to all of the shrubs and trees that you plant in your landscape. You shouldn’t use pruning as a means of size control, either height or width.
▪ Plant annual flowers and vegetables at the wrong times. This one breaks my heart. People go to all the trouble of preparing their gardens properly. They choose the best varieties. But they plant them at the wrong times. Common examples include tomatoes planted in May (instead of late March or early April), geraniums and petunias planted in May (instead of March) and fall tomatoes planted in August (instead of the last week of June or first week of July).
▪ Ignore weeds, insects and diseases while outbreaks are still small. Mistletoe is a great and current example. We should trim it out of our shade trees when it’s first getting started. If we leave it for two or three years, the branches will grow much larger and the mistletoe clumps will be as big as pigs. We’ll be left with no way to control it. It’s the same with insects and diseases. If you watch for them carefully and identify them early, you can usually stop them before they spread to do serious damage.
▪ Fail to apply pre-emergent weedkillers in time. Germination of warm-season weed seeds (crabgrass, grassburs) is very predictable. You must apply your spring pre-emergent granules between March 5 and 15, and you must repeat the application 90 days later due to our very long growing season. Fall application to prevent winter weeds must be made the first week of September.
▪ Top their crape myrtles. You knew I’d have this one in here somewhere. I’ve written about it before, and I’ll write about it again. There is simply no reason that justifies cutting the tops out of crape myrtles. It ruins their growth form forever. It delays blooming. It does not control height — they grow right back.
▪ Buy nursery stock based only on lowest price. That’s a good way to get inferior plants. When you pick up a head of lettuce, you look to see if it’s browned and how large and firm it is. Price isn’t your main concern. It shouldn’t be with your landscape plants, either.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
Comments