Great gardens start with great foundations

I’d like to think that every one of my columns is “the most important story I’ve ever told.” This one, however, probably needs to move to the top of that list. And it may also be the most boring. But if you’ll stick with me for two minutes, I can probably save you hundreds of dollars.
I see so many people start their gardening on the wrong foot. They just start digging holes and planting. I just intervened with a friend with the guidance I’m about to share here. What she didn’t realize was that our flower and vegetable gardens are only as good as the bed preparation we do for them.
It’s exactly like your house’s foundation. If you do a shabby job up front, you’ll have shabby results in the end. Let’s visit about how you can bypass that frustration.
Most people who read this column live on, and garden in, Blackland Prairie clay gumbo soil. With a few exceptions, it extends up and down the I-35 corridor from the Red River clear to San Antonio. In spite of how we swear at them, however, clay soils are not inherently bad. They simply require proper bed preparation, and too often people either overlook or ignore it.
Basics from the soil-science classroom
Clay particles are tiny — visible only through an electron microscope. That’s why they pack together so tightly. It means that they have huge cumulative surface area. They take water in slowly, and it drains away equally slowly.
To improve any soil, add organic matter to it. That might come in the form of sphagnum peat moss, finely ground pine bark mulch, well-rotted compost, composted manure or humus from the forest floor. Organic matter holds moisture and nutrients when it’s mixed into sandy soils. In our clay soils it breaks open the compaction, allowing better movement of air and water in the process.
You can always add water when the soil becomes dry. It’s much more difficult to remove it when the soil is too wet.
Further, research done by Texas A&M about 20 years ago found that expanded shale incorporated at the same time as you are tilling in the organic matter will multiply the benefits. For flower and vegetable gardens, you’ll want to add a total of 5 or 6 inches of a mixture of the different types of organic matter along with 1 inch of expanded shale, then till it all together to a depth of 12 inches. That will give you a garden soil that’s almost like fine potting soil.
Raised planting beds ensure good drainage. You can use stones or pavers to elevate your beds, or you can mound the beds to the centers if they’re wide enough (5 or 6 feet or wider). That will allow incident rainfall to drain away.
You can always add water when the soil becomes dry. It’s much more difficult to remove it when the soil is too wet.
This is a good time of year to have your soil analyzed. The soil testing laboratory at Texas A&M offers several levels of tests, but the basic one that measures nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, pH and soluble salts would be fine.
It’s a good plan to have your soil tested every three or four years. Don’t be surprised if the results show your soil to have excessive amounts of phosphorus and very low levels of nitrogen. Access the lab either through its website or your county Extension office.
A couple of tips on composting
If you ever wanted to dabble in composting as a source of homegrown organic matter, it’s really quite simple. You can compost things in a ready-made plastic or rubber bin, in a barrel, or in an enclosed frame you make somewhere in the yard.
Put in finely ground organic matter of all types (leaves, grass clippings and shredded branches) if you have a grinder. If you have a stable or have access to manure, put it in there as well. Every 4 or 5 inches of organic matter you add, top it with 1 inch of topsoil.
There are many ways to compost successfully, but you do need to think big.
Position the pile so it faces the south sun in winter, and keep it covered with black plastic film to soak in the sun’s warmth. Turn it often with a spading fork, and when it’s no longer recognizable as its original components, it’s ready to use (usually in 6 to 12 months).
I have a low area that’s 8 or 10 feet wide and 20 feet long. We live in a rural area, and that sunken area becomes my thin-layer compost pile. It’s out of sight, and it’s very informal. It’s 8 or 9 inches deep, and we put all of our newly fallen leaves into it immediately after running them through the mower. I put a couple of cups of all-nitrogen lawn food across it, then till it 2 or 3 inches into the soil beneath. That brings up the soil’s microorganisms to speed the decay.
All of which basically suggests that there are many ways to compost successfully. But you do need to think big. Those little premade composting containers aren’t very large, and if you’re going to be spreading 1 inch of compost over even a medium-sized area, it’s not going to go very far.
But don’t let that discourage you. Use it in the most prime of beds where you’re growing your favorite flowers or vegetables. If you choose only shrubs and trees that are adapted to our soils, most of them won’t need this “heroic” bed preparation.
Neil Sperry hosts “Texas Gardening” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays on WBAP/820 AM. Reach him during those hours at 800-288-9227. Online: http://neilsperry.com.
Comments