Is your living room sending out an SOS? Pull it together with these tips

You know it when you see it. You feel it when you walk in. It's an inviting space that puts the "living" in living room. To create one that's comfortable, cohesive and anything but cookie-cutter, learn the secrets for a perfect setup.
CREATE A FLOW
Above all, a living room needs to be functional and easy to move around in.
THINK SCALE: When shopping for furniture, consider size before style so you don’t fall in love with a sofa that’s too big — or any pieces that will overwhelm the room or block traffic. A good rule of thumb: Leave about 18 inches between the coffee table and the couch. That way, no one will have to do the sideways shuffle to settle in. And allow at least 30 inches for pathways.
FIND THE FOCUS: The main spot to sit (usually the couch) should have the ideal view — of a fireplace, window or favorite framed artwork. If the room doubles as a den, conceal your TV in an armoire, integrate it in a bookcase or choose one with a screen that turns into art when it’s off (like Samsung's The Frame; from $1,300, samsung.com). The big black rectangle won’t beg for attention when you’re entertaining, but will be ready for prime time when you’re not.
MAKE IT LOOK COHESIVE
What . . . everything you love isn’t in one style, from one era and one country? Color is the key to making all your eclectic stuff look great together. “You can mix things more easily when you have a focused palette,” says Martha Stewart Living home editor Lorna Aragon. Start with a neutral base, and add two accent colors. To make a statement with a favorite shade, group objects in it — say, your collection of green vases. They’ll have a bigger impact gathered on one shelf than scattered throughout the room.
WORK YOUR WINDOWS
They’re the eyes into a home’s soul. Give them the treatments they deserve, and they’ll draw stares.
AIM HIGH: Mount curtains just below the ceiling or crown molding to create the illusion of extra height and larger windows, says Virginia-based interior designer Lauren Liess.
GO LONG: But not too long. Curtains should “kiss the floor,” Aragon says. “You don’t want them to pool and collect dust, or, alternatively, to look like high-water pants.”
ADD LAYERS: Blinds, sheer panels or shades under any curtains give a window depth and interest, and have a practical benefit — you can adjust the amount of light streaming in. Aragon prefers solar shades: They have a clean, tailored look, and help keep your home cool and stop furniture from fading. Plus, they roll up and disappear when you don’t need them.
HANG ART LIKE A PRO
Factor in these variables before you grab a hammer.
HEIGHT: Position art at eye level — or, if the eye levels in your home vary widely, about 5 feet off the ground, says Michelle Adams, a curator for the online retailer Artfully Walls. “Mark the wall at 60 inches, then center your piece on that point,” she says. That goes for a single picture or the center of a cluster; build the other pieces off of it. One exception: Allow for at least 12 inches of clearance above a sofa or sideboard.
SPACING: For a graphic display, like a row or grid, keep the distance between each item uniform, at about 2 inches.
FRAMES: Liess picks finishes that bring out an element that’s missing from a room: “To add warmth, I go with gold. If I need more nature, I use textured wood. To make a bold statement, I like painted matte black.”
MASTER THE GALLERY WALL
For a striking display, group “one photograph, one painting, one person or animal, and one graphic or geometric print,” says Adams.
GROUND RULES FOR RUGS
Carpets lend color and warmth — and define how a space is used, depending on where you lay them.
1. Buy the largest one you can afford. The more floor you cover, the more spacious a room will look, Liess says. Neutral natural‑fiber styles are the least expensive option.
2. Leave 7 to 20 inches of floor exposed around it. Bigger rooms need a wider border.
3. Layer a smaller accent rug atop a big neutral one. It’s a smart way to add texture and pattern and to update a room’s look when seasons change. (Or the Moroccan trend exits.)
FLOOR PLANS
- To carve out a sit-and-chat spot when your sofa’s against a wall, place a rug under its front legs, then rest only the front legs of other pieces (chairs, etc.) on it, too.
- A rug can instantly rezone an open-concept space. “When all the furniture sits on it, you establish an area,” says Liess. “Walkways go around it, and activities can keep going.
- When you’re working with a small accent rug, let it anchor your living room: Center it under the coffee table. In this case, leave all of the sofa and chair legs off the carpet.
LET THERE BE MORE LIGHT
FLOOR LAMPS: They’re ideal for illuminating a corner or a floating seating area. Consider adding an outlet on the floor nearby for easy access.
SCONCES: Use these to set the mood, Aragon says: “Wall fixtures look almost like candlelight when they’re hooked up to a dimmer.”
TABLE LAMPS: The end of your snuggly sofa is calling out for a light (to read by) and a low table (for your tea).
Let us help you! Email your questions to askmartha@marthastewart.com, or send them to Ask Martha, c/o Letters Department, Martha Stewart Living, 805 Third Avenue, 25th floor, New York, NY 10022. Please include your full name, address and daytime phone number.
