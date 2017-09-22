Does your master-planned community have a millennial farmer on staff? This one does

As I drive through the entrance of Harvest by Hillwood in Argyle, it feels like I’ve accidentally wandered onto the back lot of a movie instead of a master-planned community.
On the surface, the 1,200-acre development is dreamy and idyllic. Like “Leave It To Beaver” mixed with a touch of “Pleasantville.” There’s no traffic jams or unsightly strip malls. Just rows of charming single-family model homes with perfectly-manicured lawns. As I turn my car onto the neatly paved Homestead Way and pass a woman jogging with her dog, I begin to imagine what it would be like to call Harvest home.
Unfortunately for me, that image is short lived as I remember my reason for stopping by the community on this early September day. I’m here to meet with Ross DeOtte, Harvest's 27-year-old on-site farmer.
After winding my way through the community, I finally reach my destination. A beautiful, two-story yellow farmhouse with a wraparound porch. Built in 1876 by John Wesley Faught, Faught House was once home to five generations of the Faught family, who farmed the land that Harvest sits on. The house has since been moved (about 100 yards from its original location), renovated and turned into a coffee house where residents can gather and converse.
When I walk inside the coffee house, DeOtte and Angie Mastrocola, senior vice president of Hillwood Communities, are waiting for me. We exchange introductions, then immediately plunge into conversation about the history of the community and what DeOtte’s role within it is.
“He has a personality and a gift of dealing with people,” Mastrocola says. “On a side note, he knows how to grow stuff.”
DeOtte, who is referred to affectionately as Farmer Ross by residents, has been at Harvest since March and is responsible for maintaining the community’s six-acre farm which includes a demonstration garden, community garden and greenhouse. When I ask DeOtte how he ended up nabbing the coveted job as Harvest’s on-site farmer, he tells me it all started with a call.
A cold call to be exact. DeOtte recounts how one day he drove by Harvest and was intrigued by what he saw. Not knowing if the community had a farm or not, he decided to try his luck and plaed a call to see if Harvest needed any help. As luck would have it, they did.
But the job wouldn’t come easy to DeOtte. Mastrocola was determined to find the perfect person for the job and, as she says, she had a lot of questions. Could he do it full time? What was his experience? What was his passion? And most importantly, how would he interact with residents?
“My interest in having a farm out here as a developer was to make sure he connected with the residents, because it’s all about community,” Mastrocola says. “And it’s about educational opportunities and bringing folks together.”
To make sure DeOtte was up to the task, Mastrocola brought in a consultant to interview him, followed by a second consultant and then another. The process was lengthy and took several weeks to complete.
“It was like five different interviews,” DeOtte says.
With every interview, DeOtte impressed more and more thanks to his personable demeanor and his extensive knowledge of gardening. After the final interview, Mastrocola says the consultant told her to stop her search. She didn’t need to look any further.
“He walked right in and said you hire him right now,” Mastrocola says. “So I said okay.”
Life on the farm
While DeOtte doesn’t live at Harvest full-time, you would never know it given how much time he spends there. DeOtte works 5-6 days a week, commuting from the ashram he lives on in Denton. Most of his work days start between 7-8 a.m. and no two days are ever the same.
When he’s not laying down pre-emergent or removing weeds, DeOtte leads workshops and classes for residents who want to learn more about gardening. For the children in the community, Harvest offers a Sprouts Gardening Program (ages 5-8) and a Junior Gardeners Program (age 8-12). Each class has about 15 participants and curriculum includes everything from identifying good and bad bugs to learning how to plant and harvest. While it can be challenging just trying to hold the attention of the sprouts, DeOtte has nothing but praise for the junior gardeners who he describes as whip smart.
“Their absorbency is awesome,” DeOtte says.
In addition to gardening programs for children, Harvest also has the Champion Gardeners program for adults. Designed for beginner and intermediate gardeners, the class meets once a month to learn about such topics as composting, soil management and harvesting. DeOtte says most participants have or have had gardens, so classes become more a group discussion.
“A lot of them are into farming and gardening. They help each other out,” he says. “The more experienced people help out the less experienced people. Answer their questions. Make recommendation.”
For residents seeking out Farmer Ross’ expertise outside of classes, DeOtte does has office hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Though, as he tells me, it’s very rare that anyone ever shows up.
“Nobody ever comes to that though because I’m always available,” DeOtte says.
And when he says he’s always available, he means it. DeOtte regularly receives calls, texts, emails and Facebook messages from residents who have gardening questions (sometimes even on his days off). While some might find the constant bombardment annoying, Farmer Ross welcomes the opportunity to connect with residents.
“A big piece of this is the community. Which is what I like about it,” he says. “My mission and their mission is we both want to have a successful farm.”
Home sweet Harvest
Opened in 2014, Harvest is the flagship Live Smart community of Hillwood Communities, a residential development company owned by Ross Perot Jr. The mixed-use community is currently home to about 800 families and it’s total population lies somewhere between 2,500-3,000 residents.
Designed with Hillwood’s five Live Smart principles in mind (connection, well-being, enrichment, stewardship and convenience), Harvest offers its residents a taste of small town living in a modern environment.
"I think our thought for Harvest is that it’s really going back. You feel like your in the 1950s. It’s very authentic. It’s very genuine," Mastrocola says. "But it has all kind of the highest technology features. All of the homes are state of the art."
At the core of the Harvest community is its farming heritage, which is represented in the 6-acre commercial farm that is located along the community’s central corridor. This includes a greenhouse, a demonstration garden and a community garden.
"This was always a rural, sort of agrarian area. That’s what the history of the land was. That’s what the people that lived here were about," Mastrocola says. "So we tried to preserve sort of that theme and we decided, you know, by creating an on-site farm that sort of addressed the new interest of the food movement."
In the greenhouse, DeOtte grows produce that he sells to local farmers markets and restaurants like Hannah’s Off the Square in Denton. In exchange for the produce, DeOtte teaches gardening classes, hosts community workshops and manages Harvest’s two gardens.
Speaking of the gardens, they play a large role in Harvest’s ongoing partnership with the North Texas Food Bank. A portion of the produce harvested from the demonstration garden is donated to the food bank, while the rest is used for cooking demonstrations. All produce grown in the food bank-designated plots in the community garden are also donated to the organization.
"We feel like philanthropy is one of the most important things to teach the children," Mastrocola says. "We wanted this to be a model for other communities to partner in this type of a way."
Outside of Harvest’s commercial farm, the community also offers a variety of top-notch amenities and parks for residents to take advantage of on their days off. Among Harvest’s most notable features are an 11-acre man-made lake, an open-air pavilion, multiple resort-style pools, a 24-hour fitness center, yoga lawn, community outdoor kitchen and more than 16 miles of hike and bike trails.
Also helping keep residents busy is Harvest’s lifestyle manager Page Austin, who organizes roughly about 1,000 community events each year. Austin, who Mastrocola swears knows every single Harvest resident by name, is tasked with helping residents connect with each other through social and educational programming.
With so much to offer already, it’s almost unfathomable to think Harvest could get any better than its current incarnation. But it will and soon. Upon its full completion, Harvest will boast 3,200 single-family homes, three on-site schools (two from Argyle ISD and the other from Northwest ISD), plus 120-acres of mixed-use development for shopping and dining.
Connecting with the bigger picture
As I listen to DeOttte talk about his passion for sustainable living, it’s hard to imagine that this laid back farmer with dirt-covered boots and a man bun was once upon a time just another member of Corporate America.
DeOtte, who graduated from Texas A&M University, holds both a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business management. Upon graduation, he took a three month internship with Deloitte and Touche, which then resulted in a full-time position offer.
“It’s what I had gone to school for. My parents had paid for school and were really encouraging this whole making money in the business world thing,” DeOtte says. “But I decided nope. I can’t do this and be happy. It wasn’t going to work. So I started having to figure out what did make me happy.”
As DeOtte would come to realize, what made him most happy was gardening. In college, he had grown watermelon and spinach in a small garden in his backyard and loved it. As a kick start his new career, DeOtte picked up gardening once again as a hobby and in his spare time began going to farmer’s markets to connect with local farmers.
Eventually, DeOtte’s farmer’s market interactions would lead to his first job helping manage a farm. From that gig he moved on to a job at a sustainable farm, then finally to Harvest. Looking back, DeOtte says he doesn’t regret one bit the decision to leave behind the corporate world and follow his heart.
“It just made sense to me in terms of connecting with the bigger picture,” he says. “You know sitting in an office all day that just wasn’t for me. But being outside is something I’ve done my whole life. It was a lot of enjoyment growing stuff. It’s exciting to see stuff grow.”
A new season
After chatting for awhile inside the coffeehouse, DeOtte offers to take me on a tour of the community garden and greenhouse, which are both situated adjacent from Faught House. On the day of my visit the greenhouse was empty in anticipation of fall planting, which DeOtte says will take very place soon, but the community garden still showed signs of life in the form of several tall okra plants.
Some of the plots in the garden are marked for the North Texas Food Bank, while others are private plots being rented out by residents for their own use. DeOtte points out one particular plot, which belongs to a child who lives in the community named Blake Crowley.
Earlier when we were at the coffee house, DeOtte shared a story about how Crowley, after attending one class of the Junior Gardeners Program, had gone home and asked his mother to rent him a plot for his birthday. She obliged and with help from Farmer Ross who offered seed and mulch, Crowley grew a bounty of tomatoes, okra and cucumber.
“To me, that was so inspiring and uplifting that he wanted to do that,” DeOtte says. “And he did a great job.”
When I later touch base with Crowley’s mother Daisy Garza, she has nothing but good things to say about DeOtte and the Junior Gardeners Program.
“I think this gives them an opportunity for responsibility and to learn healthy habits when eating or choosing food,” Garza says. “I think Farmer Ross is a great teacher. He knows his stuff and is fun and interactive.”
Crowley seconds his mother’s praise for DeOtte.
“Farming with Farmer Ross was an inspiration to start gardening myself,” he says. “I enjoyed his positivity and helping personality.”
For DeOtte, he doesn’t view the countless hours he puts in at Harvest helping and educating residents as a job. He sees it as something much larger. He sees it as being part of the bigger picture, a reference he made earlier when discussing his decision to leave the corporate world.
“I think as people it is really important that we realize that we are connected to everything,” DeOtte says. “Having that bigger picture perspective I think is one of the best things that you can cultivate in a kid.”
Harvest by the numbers
3: Number of future on-site schools
150: Number of family gardening plots in the community garden
1876: Year in which Faught House was built
2014: Year in which Harvest by Hillwood opened
3,200: Number of homes upon final completion
30,000: Number of meals donated to the North Texas Food Bank since Harvest’s opening
Comments