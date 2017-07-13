Go green! Nature-friendly places to go this weekend in DFW

▪ Join a bird walk with a master birder at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Southwest Nature Preserve, 5201 Bowman Springs Road, Arlington. www.swnp.org
▪ For Marshall Grain’s eighth annual Pooch Pool Party benefiting DFW Pug Rescue, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Grain, Free dog baths, wading pools and treats. The store is at 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ Guided nature hikes will continue this summer, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturdays, at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. They are $5 plus admission ($2-$5), free for members.
Learn about the geology of the nature center during a rock walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5), free for members. Sunday, join Canoefest, beginning at noon. All equipment is provided; it’s free with paid admission.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar ...
▪ For Dig Deep: A Conference for Growers, sponsored by the Tarrant Area Food Bank 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 22 at the UNT Health Science Center’s MET Building, 1000 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. Topics include community gardening, home gardening and taking produce to market. Keynote speaker will be Howard Garrett, aka The Dirt Doctor. For more information and a link to register ($25), visit tafb.org.
