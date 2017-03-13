Another day, another Joanna Gaines product announcement

A week after Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports announced it’s selling some pricey pillows from HGTV star Joanna Gaines’ home furnishings line, another retailer has announced it’s jumping on the Gaines gravy train.
Westlake Ace Hardware said Monday it will be the first retailer to carry the full line of Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Premium Interior Paint in store. (Select colors can be found at other retailers.)
“Personally crafted by Gaines, interior designer and nationally recognized home renovation expert, the line of 150 timeless interior paint colors are designed to help Do-It-Yourselfers recreate her hallmark relaxed, easy ‘modern farmhouse,’ style,” a press release said.
Colors include cute names that “Fixer Upper” fans will surely understand — “Shiplap,” “Ella Rose” and “Sir Drake,” among them. They’re available in matte, eggshell, satin and semi-gloss.
Gaines partnered with KILZ brand “to create a color palette and paint line that can be used to bring your design vision to life,” the news release said, touting the interior paint’s durability, coverage, superior stain blocking and mildew resistance. It’s also low-VOC and low-odor.
The paint costs $45-$50 per gallon.
If you’re having trouble keeping track — and who wouldn’t? — Gaines and her husband, Chip, have a real estate and home goods empire called Magnolia that includes furniture, rugs, decorative accessories, paint and wallpaper, plus a huge retail complex in Waco with a couple of stores and a bakery. Their Magnolia House vacation rental in McGregor remains sold out, pretty much forever. And they have a magazine. And a best-selling memoir. And, oh yes, they’re starring in the fourth season of “Fixer Upper,” the most successful show in HGTV history.
In Tarrant County, there are Westlake Ace Hardware stores in far north Fort Worth, Colleyville, Mansfield and Arlington.
For more information on the paint line, visit www.westlakehardware.com/landing-pages/magnolia-home.
