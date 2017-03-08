Those Joanna Gaines pillows at Pier 1 cost how much?

Starting April 17, “Fixer Upper” fans who shop at Pier 1 Imports stores will be able to buy a little piece of Magnolia Home to fix up their own abodes.
The Fort Worth-based retailer announced this week that it will sell more than 40 styles of rugs and pillows from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines in brick-and-mortar stores starting next month; 110 more styles and sizes will be available online at Pier1.com.
Living the HGTV dream won’t come cheap.
Magnolia Home decorative pillows range from $69 to $109 each.
The pieces mostly have muted color palettes that look like they’d fit snugly into any of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ farmhouse-industrial makeovers on the hit show — or inside the couple’s Waco-area vacation home, Magnolia House. Gaines partnered with Dallas-based rug and pillow manufacturer Loloi on the collection.
“Each pillow and rug was inspired by Joanna’s simple and fresh style,” a Pier 1 spokeswoman emailed. “The versatile pieces are functional and beautiful — allowing customers to create a space that reflects their own character.”
One of the prettiest pillows on the highest end of the price range is the $109 Taylor Beige & Blue pillow. It is 22 inches by 22 inches and constructed of a flat weave jute, cotton and polyster cover.
A $99 lumbar pillow called the “Fae Ivory” is 21 inches by 13 inches and has a woven texture made of a cotton-wool blend.
“Pair it with other pillows in the collection and see how quickly a beautiful look comes together,” the description says.
A search on the Pier 1 website shows most other decorative pillows top out around $50, with the majority of the 600 or so pillows on the site selling for less than $40. The most expensive pillow on the site is an ivory Mongolian wool oversized pillow, regularly $129.95 and on sale for $103.96 — not by Magnolia Home.
Pier 1’s most expensive rug, a handcrafted cowhide rug, comes in at $1,799.95. Magnolia Home rugs at Pier 1 top out at $949 for a 7-foot-10-inch by 10-foot-6-inch rug. (The same rug that’s 2-feet-7-inches-by-4 feet is $119.)
A Pier 1 press release touts the Magnolia collection’s “plush, durable fabrics and rustic wool blends.” A query Wednesday to the Pier 1 public relations department asking for further explanation about why the Joanna Gaines-labeled pillows cost significantly more than most other pillows the retailer sells was not answered by press time.
Pier 1’s Magnolia Home prices, however, are in line with those of other retailers that sell the celebrity collection, including Waco-based Magnolia Market (https://shop.magnoliamarket.com).
In fact, in at least one case, they’re cheaper. The Ella Rose rug that’s $949 at Pier 1 is selling for $1,129 at Nebraska Furniture Mart.
