March 3, 2017 3:17 PM

$4.5 million estate for sale in Fort Worth’s Montserrat community

By Courtney Ortega

If your in the market for a new home right now, Fort Worth’s exclusive Montserrat gated community has a few options for you to choose from. Pop star Selena Gomez just put her 10,016-square-foot Montserrat mansion up for sale last week and now a nearby neighbor has listed their home.

Located on two acres of land, the 9,998-square-foot private estate features seven bedrooms, 7 1/2 baths, playroom, media room, gourmet kitchen with commercial grade appliances, basketball court, batting cage, putting green, playground and multi-level diving pool with slide.

Built in 2009, the home is located at 4657 Benavente Court and is listed with John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for the price of $4,499,000. For more information, call 817-784-7249 or email jzimmerman@briggsfreeman.com.

