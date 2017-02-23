$19 million Colleyville mansion makes list of most expensive homes for sale in Texas

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested Pause

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 23

0:38 Pressure mounts on Horned Frogs for NCAA bid, but 'we're built for it'