$19 million Colleyville mansion makes list of most expensive homes for sale in Texas

PropertyShark.com has unveiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Texas and an iconic Colleyville estate has made the list at No. 8.
Built in 1987, the 9,960-square-foot Georgian high style mansion sits on a sprawling 43.5 acres and features five bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, private elevator, in-ground pool, pool house, multiple barns and a 2,700-square-foot guest house built in 2000.
The home is located at 1312 John McCain Road and is listed with Robert Tyson and Wynne Moore of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $19,950,000.
To see the complete list of properties (which includes five Dallas homes), click here.
