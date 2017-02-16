Fort Worth design professionals open new shops

Two Fort Worth women — design professionals with more than 32 years’ combined experience making other people’s spaces and places gorgeous — recently have fulfilled their own dreams of opening retail businesses.
Here’s the scoop on Leslie Distler’s Feathers and Christina Phillips’ Park + Eighth, two new shops in distinctive Fort Worth neighborhoods.
A feather in her cap
For Leslie Harding Distler, Feathers was the next natural step. In college, the always-stylish Distler would wear an outfit that would get borrowed by a roommate and another friend and another friend after that, she says. The same thing started happening with homes — people would love her style and ask her to fix, change or rearrange their own.
For 12 years, Distler worked as a buyer and manager for Leddy’s Ranch in Sundance Square, and in 2012, she opened her home-design firm, LES is More.
“I love wearing casual with elegance,” she says, “blending linen with crystals, blending high-end and more casual together.”
So she decided to blend her two creative passions under one roof. Feathers opened in late January in the new Foundry District between the Seventh Street corridor and White Settlement Road in Fort Worth.
The store offers women’s apparel, as well as a well-curated selection of men’s and women’s gifts, furnishings and home decor. Distler is particularly excited to sell the works of artisans found outside of Texas, such as Bel Kazan and Tres Chicas jewelry.
“I only like to work with people who are ethical, proud and loyal,” she says.
Distler also runs her design business from the store, by appointment, seven days a week. As for her location, Distler says the new Foundry District perfectly fit Feathers’ tagline of “rugged, tomboy, sexy.”
By opening day, she was feeling right at home in the space.
“I love that [the store] is comfortable, it feels like your house, it has all range of prices, and I love that it shows an eclectic personality, which I think Fort Worth needs,” she says.
Details: Feathers is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; it’s closed Monday. 2621 Whitmore St., Fort Worth; 682-312-9333, http://feathersfw.com.
More than a lark in Park Place
With more than 20 years of experience in the design business, interior designer Christina Phillips has added a new role to her résumé: shop owner.
Phillips, who earned her degree from TCU, recently opened a new home furnishings boutique in Fort Worth’s Park Place neighborhood. Known as Park + Eighth, the 3,000-square-foot space specializes in selling vintage furniture that is upcycled or restored.
“We believe the old stuff is the good stuff and this approach means our clients won’t see their living room when they go to a friend’s house, because our inventory is all one of a kind,” Phillips says.
Unlike traditional vintage shops, all of Park + Eighth’s furniture comes fully restored and ready to take home the day it is purchased. Other items stocked by the boutique include local art, lighting, home accessories and jewelry.
For those in need of a more custom design experience, Phillips and her team of qualified design professionals also offer a full menu of services, including upholstery, lacquering and home consultations.
Details: Park + Eighth is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. 1612 Park Place Ave., Fort Worth, 817-708-2120. www.facebook.com/parkandeighth.
