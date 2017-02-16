Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Feb. 18

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:20 Gov. Greg Abbott talks about Ft. Hood flood related tragedy

0:38 Surveillance Video - Shooting at V-Live Dallas

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:54 Behind the bar with a margarita master at Joe T. Garcia's

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch