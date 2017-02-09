Chip and Joanna Gaines unveil second Magnolia Journal

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:27 Two highway workers seriously injured by suspected drunk driver near downtown Dallas

0:58 Two men rescued after their boat capsized on small lake in east Fort Worth

3:05 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies