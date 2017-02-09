Chip and Joanna Gaines unveil second Magnolia Journal

A Valentine’s Day treat is coming for fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.” The second issue of “The Magnolia Journal,” Chip and Joanna Gaines’ quarterly lifestyle magazine, hits stands on Tuesday. Launched in October, the magazine focuses on topics like entertaining, food, home, family and healthy living.
The new spring issue, which features a solo Joanna on the cover, is packed with hands-on content that includes dessert recipes from Joanna’s kitchen, salad recipes that promise not to be boring; tips for growing an olive tree inside your home and information on how to build a capsule wardrobe. There’s also a feature on a family who transformed a 1950s Northern California house into their dream home. Chip is also back with his Chip’s Corner feature, this time discussing the keys to living a simple, purposeful life.
The theme of the issue is “simplicity.” In her Letter from the Editor, Joanna writes, “Often this word can become interchangeable with something concrete, like decluttering. While of course it can include that, to us, simplicity is so much more. I’m excited to get to share all of that here.”
“The Magnolia Journal” retails for $7.99 and is available at major retailers.
“Fixer Upper” fans also should circle Wednesday on their calendar. That’s the day the Gainses’ Magnolia House vacation home in McGregor will begin booking reservations for July-December 2017. Booking will begin at 7 p.m. at https://magnoliamarket.com/stay.
