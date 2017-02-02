Lightweight travel blankets are easy to make from sheets

Dear Heloise: My husband and I have three small children, and whenever we travel during the summer months, we run our air conditioner. As a result, my children will become cold at different times during the trip.
I needed coverings that were lightweight and didn’t take up a lot of room in the back seat. I purchased a couple of king-size flannel sheets and cut them in half. In doing so, I created approximately four twin-size covers for the kids and me.
They are perfect as temporary covers, very lightweight and can be stored in the smallest space available in an already full back seat.
A Reader in Las Vegas
Dear Readers: When we think of the need for education about poisons, we often think of children and the necessity of knowing what to do in the event of an emergency. But according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, it can be adults who are at a higher risk of serious poisoning injuries and even death because of poisoning.
So consider going to the organization’s website at www.aapcc.org to further your education and understanding in this area. The site is full of information, study guides, videos and even handouts to help you become more informed about poison control and what to do in an emergency.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I’m working as a temp. To keep my supplies, which I bring with me, separate from the given supplies, I pack mine in a purchased bag that I got from my local grocery store. I keep this close to my desk and pull out what I need, when I need it.
When I’m ready to leave, I just take my bag and go. Since it’s a temporary position and I don’t know how long I’ll be employed, it’s easy for me to keep track of my supplies and keep them separate from theirs.
Yolanda H. in Houston
Dear Heloise: With the new year going strong, making positive/healthy changes seemed inevitable. One healthy change I’ve made when cooking is substituting bran flakes when a recipe calls for “crushed cornflakes.”
Not only am I adding fiber to the casserole or dishes, but it adds its own special flavor, which I like, to the recipe that cornflakes just don’t. When we take dishes over to family and friends, people comment on how flavorful it is.
Barbara R., via email
Dear Heloise: We have a large desk calendar where family members post any of their upcoming activities. We each have a different-color marker inside a pencil holder near the calendar.
It’s been a colorful lifesaver, as we’ve not missed too many important events since doing this.
Karen D. in North Carolina
Write to Hints From Heloise, Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Or send a fax to 210-HELOISE; or email heloise@heloise.com. Hints From Heloise appears Saturdays.
King Features Syndicate Inc.
Comments