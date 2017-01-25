How to keep your dog safe on early-morning walks

Dear Heloise: I like to walk my dog early in the morning, so I wear a reflective vest. But my dog is black and not easily seen. So, I got another vest and cut it down to fit him.
The vests are held together with a hook-and-loop closure, so I can make it fit perfectly snug on my black Lab/greyhound mix, Black Jack.
Now everyone can see us, and I feel safer knowing that we are visible to oncoming traffic.
C.P.S. in Virginia
Dear C.P.S.: Very smart indeed. For other readers, they do sell ID tags and vests for dogs that are neon, much like the safety vests that law enforcement, road workers and others wear to be seen. Hop on the internet and type in “dog safety vest.”
Dear Heloise: Those weeklong pill-of-the-day medicine boxes are handy for things beside pills. They work well to store portions of fish food, or tiny dried shrimp for turtles, and medications for dogs or cats, too.
I’m sure your readers would have other uses; how about if they suggest some?
Brenda in New Hampshire
Dear Brenda: You bet! My readers are the best at sharing their hints to help others. I’m always happy to print reusing, repurposing and recycling hints. Email Heloise@Heloise.com; fax 210-HELOISE (435-6473); or write Heloise, Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279.
Heloise
Dear Readers: The rubber hot pads/jar openers have many uses. Here are some:
▪ Keep items from slipping off a tray table.
▪ Keep in the sink to cushion delicate dishes when washing.
▪ Place under a mixing bowl to keep it stable.
Heloise
Dear Readers: When renting an automobile, you are responsible for keeping the car in good condition. Any new scratches, stains, dings, dents, etc., can all be charged to you.
When you are going over the car with the rental agent, take pictures of the condition of the car, noting scrapes or flaws.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered an easy way to brush the dog. I found an “undercoat rake” at the pet store.
It is specially built to loosen and remove more hair from the dog than regular brushing. This is all fur that is loose but doesn’t come off without a struggle.
The rake makes grooming much easier, and it is safe and painless for the animal. I love it!
S. Anderson, via email
