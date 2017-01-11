Keep kitty safe with these household hints

Dear Readers: Descendants from the wild, cats are jumpers and naturally curious. This can be a problem around the house. Here are some hints to make your home safer for your cat:
▪ Breakable knickknacks and antique treasures should be secured.
▪ Houseplants are tricky — they can be poisonous.
▪ Keep the lid down on the toilets.
▪ Lock up chemical cleaners and medicines that can be ingested.
▪ Unplug electrical cords and wrap them to prevent chewing.
▪ Close the clothes dryer to keep kitty out — it’s a warm space.
▪ Keep claws neatly trimmed.
Cats will always explore, but making their home turf safer is smart.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: After surgery, my sheepskin slippers and one pair of special shoes were all my doctor would allow me to wear. In time, both were stinky.
I use a fragrant deodorant soap to shower, so I had several new, unopened bars. I placed a fresh bar in each slipper. Now my shoes have a lovely fragrance.
I thought others might be surprised, and this could reduce stinky footwear.
Naomi in Montana
Dear Heloise: If you’re like me, I first put on my makeup, then the top I’m wearing that day. I put my head in facing the back and then turn the top around, and put my arms in the sleeves.
No makeup on my top all day! I do the reverse to remove the garment.
Joy C., Ozark, Mo.
Dear Heloise: Several weeks after moving into a new apartment, I was stymied by what to hang on a long, narrow wall in the kitchen.
While in the hardware store, I noticed seed packets, with photos so beautiful that they seemed to be painted.
I bought eight of them, got small black frames and the wall looks spectacular!
Shannon B. in Dallas
Dear Heloise: On chilly mornings, I toss my sweatshirt in the clothes dryer for a few minutes. This helps me stay warm before I am warmed up. It works for hats, gloves and socks, too.
John K. in New York
Dear John: If you’ve got your furry friend with you, toss the dog’s sweater in, too, to keep him warm!
Heloise
Dear Heloise: With flu season here, everyone using a gasoline-pump handle needs to consider: You’ve got over 100 hands with you. Clean your hands to avoid receiving unwanted germs.
Keep up your great articles!
Dan W., Costa Mesa, Calif.
Write to Hints From Heloise, Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Or send a fax to 210-HELOISE; or email heloise@heloise.com. Hints From Heloise appears Saturdays.
