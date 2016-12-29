Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Dec. 31

▪ The River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington will be open Saturday and closed Monday for New Year’s Day. The center will reopen Tuesday. 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ The annual Resolution Hike with a naturalist will be 1 p.m Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. It’s free with admission ($2-$5). Sunday, there will be come-and-go programs in the Hardwicke Interpretive Visitor Center.
The nature center has programs for kids every day next week, beginning with bus tours of the refuge at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday; bison feeding hayrides, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday ($15 per person, $10 members); and animal-related activities Thursday and Friday.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County Master Gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Send announcements of local home and garden happenings (including retail news) at least two weeks in advance to Places to Go, Features Department, Star-Telegram, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or send an email to scline@star-telegram.com with “Places to Go” in the subject line.
Comments