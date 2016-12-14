Take time during the holidays to help pets in need

Dear Readers: The holidays are upon us. Animal shelters and rescue groups always need donations, and now is a great time to organize a drive!
It takes just a little work and time, and people will be happy to donate this time of year. Of course, a monetary donation is wonderful, but here are some other ideas for organizations that care for the animals.
The list includes baby wipes, sandwich bags, bleach, cat litter, food bowls, crates, brushes, plastic bags, blankets, towels, vinegar and baking soda.
Yes, our old standbys — vinegar and baking soda — can even help clean and freshen shelters! I’ve recommended these workhorse cleaning items for years — you should always have them on hand. For example, add 1 cup of white vinegar to the laundry rinse water every now and then to remove detergent buildup from fabrics.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I have many sets of small earrings, and I had trouble finding the two that went together because I kept all of them in a jewelry box.
I took several of those individual pillboxes that are separated for days of the week and put each pair in a separate day. Works great for me!
Carol in Valley Mills
Dear Heloise: My husband and I needed a new top-loading washer. I picked out just the one I wanted. It did everything and more! When it arrived, I was so happy — that is, until I did the first load.
You see, I am 5 feet 4 inches tall. I went to get the load out and found that I could not reach the bottom of the tub. I have to use salad tongs to get the laundry from the bottom of the tub!
Make sure when you buy a washer that you can reach into the machine comfortably. Some of the washers nowadays are so big, you can’t reach the bottom!
Carolyn K., via email
Dear Heloise: Before family comes to visit over the holiday break, I make baskets of items to tuck under the sink in the guest bathrooms.
The baskets contain things they might have forgotten when packing: lotion, soap, razor, cotton swabs, etc.
Everybody is grateful for these items.
Shelley R., Columbus, Ohio
