Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Dec. 10

▪ Learn about fur-bearing animals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, kids can participate in Nature Center Pokemon while hiking and discussing habitats in the refuge.
Most nature center programs are free with admission ($2-$5). You may register online for these activities and more, including a “Full Moon Paddle” along the West Fork of the Trinity River on Monday ($20 per participant with paid admission) and a “Nature Center After Hours” activity Thursday ($10 with admission). Registration is required for both.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County Master Gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Send announcements of local home and garden happenings (including retail news) at least two weeks in advance to Places to Go, Features Department, Star-Telegram, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or send an email to scline@star-telegram.com with “Places to Go” in the subject line.
Comments