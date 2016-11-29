Tarrant-area home tours offer inspiration for decking your own halls

’Tis the season to get a peek inside festively decorated homes in the community. Several Tarrant-area cities and organizations are opening their doors for holiday home tours on coming weekends.
We’ve collected details on popular ones nearby and a few that are worth a short drive. Add them to your weekend plans, and prepare to be inspired to deck your own halls with even more holiday delight.
A Candlelight Christmas in Ryan Place
This annual tour is in its 33rd year and serves as the preservation fundraiser for the historic Ryan Place neighborhood.
The 2016 theme, “The Legacy of Family,” highlights the mix of new and old in both the architecture and the community. Each of the six homes selected for this year’s tour showcases a unique take on tradition.
Featured are the Alpar home, the Burch home, the Gee home, Carlos Gomez and Eric Prokesh, the Renta home, and Hull Historical — whose owner, Brent Hull, is the star of the History Channel series Lone Star Restoration.
Details:
▪ Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
▪ $15, $20 day of event; children 12 and younger free with adult
▪ Pick up wristbands and brochures at the ticket booth at St. John’s Church, 2401 College Ave., Fort Worth.
Colleyville Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour
This 32nd annual tour includes five modern homes with traditional holiday decor that highlights each home’s architecture. Proceeds benefit local charities and student scholarships.
“An elegant contemporary holiday” is the style at the home of Dale and Athena Bankhead. Tour “a chic winter wonderland” at the home of Kelly McFarland.
Enjoy “a view for the holidays” at the home of Brad and Sandra Bowen, which sits on one of the highest points in Colleyville. Highlights include a collection of nutcrackers Sandra has collected with her now-adult son since babyhood and needlepoint stockings made by Sandra’s late stepmother.
The home of David and Teri Larsen is decked with “holiday sparkle.” A traditional tree decorated in red and gold is the focal point of the two-story living room. In the family room, a blue and silver tree shimmers with light.
Celebrate “a feast for the senses” at the home of Tim and Diane Connor. A collection of Lynn Haney Santa figures can be found throughout the house.
“Better than ever … dozens of sponsors, 12 vendors, six hours, five beautiful homes and our Santa’s Sweet Stop add up to one great day of fun,” says Kim Harrison, home tour chairwoman.
Visitors can also stop by Santa’s Sweet Stop at 40 Village Lane. Pose for a photo with Santa Claus and enjoy complimentary refreshments while shopping for poinsettias, cookies, holiday decor, jewelry and other gifts.
Details:
▪ 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
▪ $25, $30 day of event
▪ Tickets available online and at Albertsons, Bear Creek Spirits & Wine, Market Street, and Vineyards Antique Mall in Colleyville; Cotton Patch Cafe locations on Main Street and Texas 121 in Grapevine; Kroger in North Richland Hills; Apple Annie’s in Hurst; and The Christmas Shoppe in Southlake.
▪ http://c-w-c.org/HT/cwchometour.html
Trophy Club Women’s Club Christmas Tour of Homes
The Trophy Club Women’s Club hosts a home tour with a theme. This year each of the five homes is decorated to reflect a Christmas movie.
Experience the magic of White Christmas at the McCollough residence. Crystal lighting and mercury decor turn the home into a winter wonderland.
At the Thomas residence, find the title character from How the Grinch Stole Christmas hidden throughout the house in 16 themed trees. It’s a Wonderful Life at the Pyeatt residence, which features classic furniture, vintage ornaments and an authentic piano used in the 1942 film Casablanca.
The Meyers residence embraces childhood fun for The Polar Express, with each room decked out in a family-friendly theme from Dallas Cowboys to Star Wars.
The final home on the tour boldly celebrates Christmas With the Kranks. Walk through six entertainment areas decorated with different themes and trees ranging from moose and antlers to snowmen and safaris. Highlights include 50,000 lights on the winding staircase, 15,000 lights on a queen and princess tree, 25,000 lights on an animated elf and Santa tree, and 30,000 lights on an all-white polar bear tree.
After the tour, enjoy a reception at the Trophy Club Country Club with a silent auction, a wine pull, a $1,000 Visa gift card raffle, appetizers and desserts, and music.
Details:
▪ 3-6 p.m. Sunday; reception 6-8 p.m.
▪ $20, $25 day of event (no children)
▪ Tickets available online and at the Trophy Club Tom Thumb, The Sassy Flamingo, Roanoke Pharmacy and Gift Shop, and Sadie’s Upscale Consignment and Resale; day-of tickets at each home.
Mansfield Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour
The Mansfield Women’s Club opens the doors on five beautifully decorated and thoroughly modern homes.
“The event really puts everyone in the Christmas spirit — it is just so much fun!” says Jan Strickland, the committee chairwoman.
Visitors can expect classic Christmas decor at each home, as well as music and holiday fragrances in the air, such as fresh-baked gingerbread.
Details:
▪ 1-6 p.m. Sunday
▪ $25, $30 day of event (no children under 12)
▪ Tickets available at Tom Thumb at U.S. 287 North and Walnut Creek Drive, Poured wine bar on East Debbie Lane, and The Cellar on Main in downtown Mansfield.
▪ www.themansfieldwomensclub.com
Granbury: A Candlelight Tour
The city of Granbury hosts its 33rd annual tour of homes, which includes seven historic residences near the square, each decorated in traditional Christmas styles.
The Baker-Carmichael House and Lees-Bryan House are both Queen Anne style and have retained many of their original wood features. The Jarrett House has been owned by the family since 1906, and one of its unique features is the fireplace, constructed in the 1950s from rocks and fossils collected by one of the family’s children.
The Miller House has undergone decades of renovation and restoration. It was included in the 2015 tour while under construction and is now complete. The Preston House follows a Craftsman style, which stands in contrast to the older Victorian homes on the tour.
Heavenhill House was originally two houses that were connected in the early 1900s. The walls of the front rooms were constructed from scrap lumber from shipping crates that came through Granbury Depot.
The final home on the tour, Groeschel’s Refuge, is named for its secluded location. One side of the property is marked by an 8-foot Hood County limestone wall; the other three sides are filled with lush greenery, including one of the oldest cottonwood trees in Granbury.
Festivities take place around the square during tour times. Take a carriage ride from the Nutt House Hotel with a history guide ($20 per carriage). The Civic Choir performs seasonal favorites Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Granbury, 202 W. Pearl St. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop in the gazebo behind the courthouse, 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Details:
▪ 5-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday
▪ $25
▪ Tickets available online and at Red on the Square, 101 W. Pearl St.
▪ http://granburycandlelighttour.com
Candlelight Tour of Homes Weatherford
The Parker County Heritage Society hosts its 35th home tour. Visit four turn-of-the-century homes, Mount Pleasant School, Chandor Gardens and the Underwood Tiny House.
While the older homes and buildings give glimpses into architecture and style from the early 1900s, the tiny house was just constructed this year. At only 174 square feet, the home makes creative use of small spaces, even when decorated for Christmas.
During the tour date, the Doss Heritage and Culture Center celebrates its 10th anniversary with kids’ history activities, cake and live performances.
Details:
▪ 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 10
▪ $15, children $12
▪ Tickets available online and at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, 1400 Texas Drive, or the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, 401 Fort Worth Highway
