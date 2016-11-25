Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Nov. 26

▪ The River Legacy Living Science Center reopens Saturday from its Thanksgiving break. Join a free Nature Photography 101 class led by a naturalist at 10 a.m. Saturday. The class is designed for single-lens reflex cameras and has limited space, so call 817-860-6752, ext. 102, before going. 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. 817-860-6752; www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Outdoor activities and hikes this weekend at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include “Woodpeckers Drumming and Drilling,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, and “Trees in the Fall,” at 1 p.m. Sunday.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, join a naturalist on an “Early Birds” hike; bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the center.
Most Nature Center programs are free with paid admission ($2-$5). You may register online. The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Kids ages 18 months to 3 years can join the Teddy Bear Picnic at 1 p.m Tuesday at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Space is limited. For more information, call 817-392-5548. 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. fwbg.org
▪ Tickets for the 32nd annual Colleyville Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour are on sale at various restaurants and businesses in Colleyville, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and Southlake. The tickets are $25, $30 on day of tour. The tour will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4 and will feature five decorated homes, along with Santa’s Sweet Stop. For more information, including ticket sale locations, visit c-w-c.org or call 817-358-1805.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County Master Gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar
▪ For the Fort Worth Botanical Society’s Birds’ Christmas Tree, 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Grove area of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The event, which began in 1935, is free. Kids should bring premade biodegradable bird feeders to hang in the trees of the Grove. For easy ideas, check the calendar listing for the event at fwbg.org. 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. For information, call 817-392-5510.
