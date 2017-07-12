Five more ways to indulge your inner mermaid

Mermaids are having a moment and its not hard to see why. From ancient folklore to big screen blockbusters, sirens of the sea have been capturing our attention for decades thanks to their mythical origins and ethereal good looks.

For wannabe merfolk, indulging your inner mermaid or merman has never been easier. Whether you consider yourself a full-fledged siren or just a casual mermaid enthusiast, here are five easy ways to dip your fins into the fantastical world of mermaids.

Home sweet home

Add a touch of sparkle and personality to your mermaid cave with Pier 1’s Gold & Teal Sequined Mermaid Pillow. The shimmering, sequined pillow can be transformed from teal to gold with the touch of your hand to reflect whatever mood you’re in that day. $34.95, Pier 1.

Mermaids have more fun

Turn your backyard pool into an aquatic oasis with the Big Mouth Giant Seashell Pool Float. The Instagram-worthy inflatable is the perfect summertime accessory for aspiring ocean dwellers who love a good photo op. $29.99, Target.

Under the sea

Pay homage to Disney’s favorite mermaid princess with the Loungefly Ariel Wallet. The art nouveau-inspired wallet features a black and white nautical print that is both sophisticated and fun. $36.95, Disney Store.

Mermaid hair, don’t care

When it comes to nailing the mermaid look, effortless beach waves are a must. Now you can channel your inner Daryl Hannah in and out of the pool with help from Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray. Made with beachy ingredients like Atlantic sea salt and organic sea kelp extract, the texturizing spray makes your hair look and smell just like a sea maiden’s. $14-$24, Sephora.

Drink like a fish

Just because mermaids live under the sea, it doesn’t mean they don’t get thirsty. To quench your thirst like a true siren of the sea, try the Omni Fort Worth Hotel’s coconut mermaid water cocktail. The sea-hued concoction features splashes of Blue Curacao, coconut milk and pineapple juice for a sweet, tropical taste that even Triton would enjoy.