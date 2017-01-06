Breakfast may be the most important meal for your hair

Inspired by the two-in-one yogurt cups found on the shelves of your local grocery store, budget-friendly haircare brand Hask has launched a line of new deep conditioning hair masks that are part Greek yogurt, part fruit extract.
Sold at Walgreens ($2.99 each), Hask’s Greek Yogurt Deep Conditioners are available in three unique formulas (hydration, repair and color-treated) and promise to fix whatever hair concerns you might have.
The masks, which are free of harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates and pthalates, are applied to wet hair for up to five minutes and can be used up to two times per week.
First impression
As a fan of Hask’s current line of exotic oil hair masks (I use the brand’s macadamia oil version regularly), I was thrilled to see that the brand had come out with more options. The masks are made from a combination of Greek yogurt and fruit extract. Customers can choose from a repairing formula made with blueberry and acai, a hydrating formula made with fig and honey and a formula for color-treated hair, made with pomegranate & cranberry.
Each mask comes in a packet that features a dual-chamber dispense system that was inspired by the two-in-one yogurt cups you buy at the grocery store. Just like the cups, the yogurt and fruit extract are held in separate chambers and don’t mix together until you dispense the product into your hands.
While it is definitely a cool concept, the design seems to be more of a novelty factor than to add any real purpose. All of the masks seem to have a very natural, clean smell without being overly fragrant or fruity.
I do not recommend applying the product directly to the top of your head, but instead working it from your ends to your roots. The formula runs a bit on the thick side, so you run the risk of weighing your hair down with product or creating a greasy scalp by applying it directly to the top of you head.
Fab or flub?
Fab! With the release of Hask’s new Greek Yogurt Deep Conditioners, the brand has continued its streak of developing budget-friendly hair masks that help keep overworked locks looking healthy and fabulous. The easy-to-use masks do an excellent job of nourishing hair back to health with the use of natural ingredients like Greek yogurt and fruit.
Of the three varieties, the repairing formula, made with blueberry and acai, was by far my favorite. After just one use, the mask restored much-needed moisture to my hair and left my locks looking shinier and softer than they were before. In addition, the product also helped reduce signs of damage (frizz and split ends) brought on by the regular use of hot tools and coloring.
For those interested in checking out more yogurt-based products, Hask has also released a new line of shampoos and conditioners to use in conjunction with the hair masks.
All shampoos and conditioners retail for $9.99 each and can be purchased at Walgreens.
