Health and beauty products to help keep your New Year’s resolutions

Starting the new year healthy, happy, fit and beautiful is the goal with the help of these essentials.
Get in the game
Get a full-body workout in only 30 minutes at 9 Round Fitness. Rotate through nine challenging workout stations — one every 3 minutes. Circuit training changes every day so you don’t get bored.
No class times — show at your convenience. For all fitness levels. Pricing based on membership level. Find area locations at www.9round.com.
Help skin from within
Osmosis Skincare’s innovative new product makes it easy to drink your way to a beautiful complexion. Skin Perfection Harmonized Water is a dietary supplement that touts it helps clear up such skin problems as acne, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea from the inside out.
Ingesting just five pumps in the morning and evening, Osmosis’ study shows that those who tried it felt they saw marked improvement in the look and feel of their skin. By targeting organ systems and settling digestive problems, Skin Perfection targets issues where they begin, before they emerge as skin problems. $40, www.dermstore.com.
Membership has its privileges
West Magnolia Plastic Surgery launches a new membership program this month with a range of benefits, discounts and gifts.
For $60 a month and a one-time initiation fee of $60, members will enjoy discounts ranging from 10-20 percent on skin-care products and services like peels, lasers and surgical procedures, along with invitations to private events, samples and a free specialty skin-care product every month from the practice’s own proprietary line, EMd Skin Care, developed by the practice’s physician-owner, Dr. Emily McLaughlin. For more information, visit www.mclaughlinmd.com or call 817-870-4833; 1200 W. Magnolia Ave., Suite 110, Fort Worth.
Good scents
Brown sugar and real Kentucky whiskey combine in this rich, gingersnap-pecan scented fine body scrub. Bourbon Bubbler Body Scrub is paraben- and gluten-free product from Farmhouse Fresh in McKinney. It’s great for spray tan removal, too. Available for $34 at Lavender Hill Spa, 201 Town Center Lane, Suite 1117, Keller; 817-741-9810, www.facebook.com/LavenderHillMassage.
Better shredder
Make “pasta” from zucchini, squash or cucumbers with the Veggetti-spiral vegetable cutter. The gadget also shreds carrots for stir-fry, creates beautiful and healthy veggie salads, and more. Available for $9.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond, www.bedbathandbeyond.com.
Magical mask
The Magnetight Age-Defier from Dr. Brandt is a revolutionary magnetized mask that counteracts the effects of stress and environmental damage that result in a look of premature skin aging. Purifies, tightens and rejuvenates skin for a younger, more vibrant appearance. Available for $75 at Sephora, www.sephora.com.
Smile for miles
Connect the Oral-B Pro 5600 Power Electric Bluetooth Toothbrush to your smartphone and get real-time updates on your brushing habits. This rechargeable toothbrush is designed to help you achieve optimally clean teeth. $159.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, www.bedbathandbeyond.com.
Staff writer Jenny B. Davis contributed to this report.
