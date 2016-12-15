Vaping isn’t solution to smoking, two studies show

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:25 Nowitzki working on his outside game

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind