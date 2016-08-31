At 4, FnG celebrates a Keller success story

FnG Eats has done the impossible.
On Sunday, the Keller restaurant — a suburban success story — will celebrate its fourth birthday with a much-deserved party.
Former Cool River Cafe chef Bob Stephenson knew he was taking a chance starting a new chef-driven restaurant in a residential suburb with more of a taste for family dining.
Against all odds and some bets, FnG will celebrate another year Sunday with a $75 charity “speakeasy party” featuring Prohibition-era cocktails.
Stephenson said this week the original plan was to open in Dallas’ Bishop Arts district, but that fell through. Stephenson and fellow chef Carlos Arevalo started looking in their home city and “found that perfect opportunity.”
The big surprise is the steady lunch and brunch business. Lunches include burgers or sandwiches for $10-$16 including fries, chips or salad.
The “Jeff Banister” burger ($12) swings with wood-grilled Angus beef, grilled Canadian bacon, cheddar and maple-bacon barbecue sauce. A half-sandwich combo with salad or soup costs $10, and full salads cost $9-$14.
FnG Eats is open for lunch and dinner daily, at 10:30 a.m. for brunch Sundays; 201 Town Center Lane, 817-741-5200, fngeats.com.
A new FnG Eats is under construction in Grand Prairie at 321 W. Main St.
Call ahead to book the 7 p.m. Sunday anniversary event, and wear something 1920s-ish. At least 75 percent of proceeds will benefit the Young DFW Writers workshops.
Wine, jazz and more
Better weather means fall jazz Sundays at LightCatcher Winery.
After some revisions in the menu, LightCatcher now offers a bistro dinner Friday and Saturday nights and lunch Saturdays and Sundays, serving a wide choice of appetizers, salads and sandwiches, plus a couple of grilled steak or fish dinners and specials.
The jazz brunches shift to twice monthly beginning this weekend, and continue every first and third Sunday; 6925 Confederate Park Road (Farm Road 1886), west of Lakeside, 817-237-2626, lightcatcher.com.
OC is back; EH is here
The new OC Burgers will open Friday.
OC Burgers (named for its Orange County, Calif., origin) was uprooted from its orignal location in Watauga. The new location is at 5808 Denton Highway (U.S. 377), Haltom City; 817-428-4290, ocburgers.com.
Also open this weekend: the new East Hampton Sandwich Co. in Southlake.
The new location is at 2211 E. Southlake Blvd. in the Kimball Oaks shopping center; 817-541-7394, ehsandwich.com/menu.
He’s kin
The owner’s name is familiar at Tomi Sushi Thai in far west Fort Worth.
But this Thretipthuangsin is not “Chef Eddy” from the former Kin Kin Thai.
Apipun Thretipthuangsin is a cousin, “Eddy” Thretipthuangsin said. Tomi Sushi Thai’s graphics and menu are similiar to Kin Kin’s, but it’s a smaller, simpler family-run Thai and sushi restaurant; open for lunch and dinner daily, 9116 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 817-945-2677, tomisushithai.com.
Florida ’cue
A Woody’s Bar-B-Q from Florida will return to Dallas-Fort Worth Oct. 1 inside Bru City, the new “growler fill” station in far east Fort Worth near Euless.
Bru City also will add a local Joe’s pizza location, bringing more food to serve alongside the craft beer tap station; 13000 Trinity Blvd., 817-510-6485, brucitytexas.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
