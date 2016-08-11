Two new craft breweries open for beer lovers in Tarrant County

Tarrant’s craft-beer scene continues to hop.
Two more breweries have opened recently, adding to the rapidly expanding list of local beer-makers pouring and bottling carefully crafted suds. Here’s a closer look.
Legal Draft Beer Co.
Trial lawyer-turned-brewery owner Greg McCarthy says Texas is still behind the curve when it comes to the amount of local craft beer available.
So he spent six months learning everything he could about the business, hired a classically trained brewmaster and opened Legal Draft Beer Co. with longtime pal and neighbor Curt Taylor in a former car dealership service department in Arlington last month.
“I thought there was plenty of growth opportunity,” McCarthy says, adding that Texas lags behind popular craft-beer states like Oregon and Colorado.
Legal Draft is offering five core beers to start: gold and amber lagers, an IPA, a hefeweizen, and a stout.
“We plan on expanding into more styles, about 10 or 12 total,” McCarthy says.
Folks can find Legal Draft beers on tap at Brewed and Proper and in cans at Sleepy Panther Bottle Shop, all on West Magnolia Avenue, or at the brewery 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday or noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Find it at 500 E. Division St., Arlington, 817-962-2210; www.legaldraftbeer.com.
HopFusion Ale Works
Add HopFusion Ale Works to Fort Worth’s growing craft-brewery scene.
Founded by former home brewers and biking buddies Macy Moore and Matt Hill, the spacious brewery and taproom is set to open this month on the city’s Near Southside after more than a year of construction.
Signature brews, which will eventually be sold in cans, include four core varieties: Feisty Blonde, brewed with orange blossom honey, Mexican vanilla and raw brown sugar; Hairpin, a rye pale ale; Steampipe, a black rye IPA; and Fur Slipper, an imperial milk stout.
Look for the brews now on tap at nearby Pouring Glory Growler Fill Station & Grill.
Find the brewery at 200 E. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth, 682-841-1721; www.hopfusionaleworks.com.
