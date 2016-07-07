Keller’s FnG Eats adding Grand Prairie location

FnG Eats, which has survived four years in a once-troublesome spot in Keller Town Center, plans to add a second location in a refurbished Grand Prairie fire station. The target date is early 2017.
The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook a few weeks ago, with a video from Chef Bob Stephenson detailing plans for Grand Prairie’s original Fire Station No. 1. The building, at 321 W. Main Street, dates from 1949.
In the video, Stephenson talks about some of the changes, such as changes in the garage doors, where the patio is going to be, and plans for an adjacent building that used to house a police station. Some of the bricks from the old police station will be used in the repurposing of the fire station for the new restaurant.
The Grand Prairie location will be 5,300 square feet, about 1,700 square feet larger than the Keller location.
FnG Eats was launched in summer 2012 by Stephenson and Carlos Arevalo; Stephenson was a former Cool River Cafe chef and Arevalo had been his sous-chef for 14 years. The restaurant’s dinner menu leans toward classics such as filet mignon, pork chops and St. Louis BBQ back ribs, with seafood dishes, burgers, sandwiches and weekly flatbread specials as well as other appetizers.
Lunch focuses more on sandwiches and burgers, although there are a couple of entrees. The brunch menu’s most striking features are five variations on eggs Benedict (Zagat named the “California Benedict” one of DFW’s craziest Benedicts in 2015) and the macadamia chicken and cornbread waffles.
Comments