Mixologists to go for the gold at 1st Cliburn Cocktail Competition

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Van Cliburn winning the International Tchaikovsky Competition, turning the Fort Worth-based pianist into an global celebrity.
What better way to toast the achievement than with the first Cliburn Cocktail Competition?
Details, such as who will compete, are still developing. But 10 teams are expected to mix it up at the competition, which will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. May 19 at Crockett Row on West 7th in Fort Worth.
"The event will feature live bands, as well as decor provided by West Elm Fort Worth," says a release. "Cocktails will feature Reyka Vodka, Hudson Baby Bourbon, Flor De Cana Rum, Milagro Tequila, and Hendrick’s Gin."
Fort Worth's Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. will provide beer.
Although teams are TBA (and most of Fort Worth's cocktail bars are on Magnolia Avenue, not in the West Seventh area), a couple of Cliburn-themed cocktails — the Cadenza and the Virtuoso — were served at Bass Hall during the 2017 competition. We expect even more flash from the cocktail competition.
Cliburn 180⁰, which describes itself as "a social group for arts-minded professionals" for classical-music fans in their 20s and 30s, will host the event. Fort Worth Weekly is the media partner. Proceeds will benefit the 2021 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 19, at cliburn.org/cocktail, and are $40 through May 11, and $45 after. For updates, follow @thecliburn on Facebook or @TheCliburn on Twitter.
Comments