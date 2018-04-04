Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival: a beginner's guide to whet your appetite

If you're a rookie attendee to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival this year, there are a few things you should know.

Like, some events will be mobbed.

The Main Event, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m Friday, can get so crowded that sometimes you feel like all you need to do is pick up your feet and the crowd will just sweep you along. Flow has been a little better the past couple of years, since the Main Event moved into the Pier I Imports Building on the northwest edge of downtown Fort Worth, but it can still be shoulder-to-shoulder and bumper-to-bumper.

This year comes with some unknown quantities, such as a new event (Tacos + Tequila) on Thursday night at a new place (BRIK Venue at 501 S. Calhoun St. on the Near Southside). Tacos + Tequila has sold out, so if you're one of the lucky ones who has tickets, expect a crowd there, too.

Desserts After Dark is a returning event, but with a new venue: Whiskey Ranch, the huge Firestone & Robertson distillery/event complex on what used to be Glen Garden Country Club in southeast Fort Worth. The relative lateness of Desserts After Dark thins the crowd out a little, and Whiskey Ranch is, well, large, so movement shouldn't be too tough.

Still, it helps to come to these things with a game plan.

Pace yourself

This should go without saying, but we're saying it because it's advice that we could use ourselves. Servings tend to be on the small side, but still, if you're at an event like Tacos + Tequila, which currently has eight restaurants (including Mariposa's Latin Kitchen, Taco Heads, Salsa Limon and more) and a dozen beverage companies (breweries and wineries are represented along with all the tequila) scheduled — well, if you eat everything, you're going to get full, and if you drink enough samples of the alcohol . . . you know what happens then, right? This is even more important at the Main Event, where there's a lot of food and drink. And speaking of the Main Event . . .

Look for where the crowds aren't

The most crowded event is the Main Event, which only makes sense when scores of restaurants, chefs, brewers, distillers and vintners are showing off their wares. As you walk in, you'll no doubt see the crowd. Actually, you'll probably immediately be part of it. Move through it, find the escalators and go downstairs and outside, where you'll find some of the marquee chefs, some bars for easy beer ordering, and room to breathe. It's also best to get downstairs early so you can get your Instagram photos in the daylight. And speaking of Instagram. . .

Get out of the way

This should also go without saying, but we have run into (and — ahem! — occasionally been) people who slow things down by shooting photos for posting on social media. Find a table or a window sill or something off to the side to shoot your pictures. And if you have a social-media account, you're going to want to post a lot of pictures.

Get to events early

'Sure, it'll be crowded. And it's less crowded later. That's because chefs do run out of food during the fest. You want to try all your stomach can handle.

Balance your meal

By this, we mean physically balance. There are only so many things you can hold, so pony up for one of the wooden trays. They have a slot to hold your wineglass, so that you can have a free hand for eating.

Map things out

This is especially helpful at Burgers, Brews + Blues, where the booths are arranged on the perimeter of the event space at Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Pick a direction — clockwise or counterclockwise — and stick with it. Discuss with others where the best burgers are (although long lines are a good indication), because with 13 chefs serving sliders, you're probably not going to have room for all of them. A divide-and-conquer strategy where you share burgers with others is a good idea. By the way, this one's sold out, too.

Don't just go to the usual suspects

Such Fort Worth burger stars as Fred's Texas Cafe and Swiss Pastry Shop are reliable stops at BB+B, but here's your chance to try a relatively under-the-radar, cult-hit joint like the Stockyards' Hookers Grill and its El Reno, Oklahoma-inspired burgers or a place that would usually require a road trip, like Bridgeport's Rock City Burger Co., whose straightforward classic burgers were a hit at last year's fest.

Check the weather

Because, you know, it's April in North Texas and it can be moody. Like on Friday, when a high of 86 is forecast for the daytime and a low of 36 for the night and there's rain in the forecast. Many events take place at least partly outdoors, and Saturday's Burgers, Brews + Blues and Sunday's Pitmasters Picnic (which has a really impressive lineup), take place completely outdoors.



