TMS' new sandwich is a BLT, and its size is big-league Texan

During the same week that Globe Life Park is rolling out its latest over-the-top food items, Texas Motor Speedway has some over-the-top news of its own. And as usual, it involves pork.
TMS's latest "Hawg Heaven" item, the Hawg Heaven BLT, will debut in time for the NASCAR xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 and O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Fort Worth. The races take place April 7-8 at TMS.
The Hawg Heaven BLT is the latest in the speedway's outlandish pork-based offerings, with a hint of candy from Lincoln Engstrom, Levy Restaurants’ executive chef.
This latest incarnation features four slices of thick-cut, soy black pepper candied bacon piled onto corn-dusted jalapeño bread that is branded with the Texas Motor Speedway logo. The bread, already coated with a Sriracha mayo, then gets two thick slices of tomato before being topped off with a healthy handful of leafy greens.
Never miss a local story.
“What’s better than a BLT, more American, more classic,” Engstrom said. “The Hawg Heaven BLT can only be described as Texas-sized.”
The Hawg Heaven treats are celebrating their five-year anniversary, kicking off in 2013 with the Hawg Heaven Bacon Cotton Candy. Due to its instant popularity, the Hawg Heaven series continued with the Shake ‘n Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, Bacon Nachos, Queso Wings, Double Barrel Dawg, the Final Rocky Road-eo ice cream sundae honoring Jeff Gordon’s final season in 2015, the BBQ Melt and the Ranchero Dawg.
The huge sandwich/meal will be available at the Levy All-American concession stands (Section 104 Saturday and Sunday, Section 132 Sunday, and Section 433 Sunday).
The Hawg Heaven will be on sale for $10 throughout the NASCAR doubleheader weekend.
For further race information and tickets, visit visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call 817-215-8500.
Comments