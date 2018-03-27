Need a new recipe for Easter brunch? Local chefs share faves from their restaurants

While brunching is a year-round sport, springtime is the best time for the most leisurely meal of the week. Patios are warming up and the mimosas taste even more refreshing. It’s also the perfect season for brunch celebrations, like bridal and baby showers, and Easter and Mother’s Day. Brunch food should be cozy and comfortable, worth the weekday grind. For those who’d like to test their own brunch prep skills, here are three recipes to try at home. (Biscuit lovers, rejoice. There are two biscuit dishes just for you.)
Clay Pigeon Food & Drink
Marcus Paslay, owner
While Clay Pigeon Food & Drink doesn’t offer regular brunch service, the scratch kitchen will open for Easter brunch for the first time this year. (Reservations are going fast.) Patrons are sure to see the classic Eggs Benedict shown here, comprised of house-made buttermilk biscuits, speck (smoked, cured ham) and traditional hollandaise sauce. Fresh herbs make for a fragrant garnish.
Never miss a local story.
Bird Cafe
Scott Curtis, executive chef
Leave it to the eclectic Bird Cafe to up Fort Worth’s pancake game. Chef Scott Curtis lets dried cherries lightly smoke in bacon fat for a whopping 45 minutes, imparting rich flavor that can be achieved at home with the recipe here. Add crumbled bacon right into the buttermilk pancake batter for the ultimate in brunch indulgences.
Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge
Ben Merritt, executive chef and owner
Biscuits and brunch go together like, well, biscuits and jam. But when Ben Merritt opens his new restaurant, Ben’s Triple B: Biscuits, Burgers and Brews, near Texas Wesleyan University this spring, he’ll pair biscuits with a lot more. Here, it’s pork carnitas, which is slathered liberally with a blend of grilled peppers and slow-roasted to fork-tender perfection. Add Green Chile Hollandaise and the dish provides for one spicy Sunday. Find the dish at Fixture now.
Pork Carnitas Benedict
Serves 7 to 8
7 to 8 biscuits (recipe follows)
Pork Carnitas (recipe follows)
7 to 8 poached eggs
Green Chile Hollandaise (recipe follows)
Pico de gallo, for garnish
Split each biscuit in half and place each on a plate. Top each pork carnitas. Make a little divot in the pork for the poached egg. Pour the Hollandaise sauce over the entire dish and garnish with pico de gallo.
Eggs Benedict
Serves 1
1 buttermilk biscuit, cut in half and toasted (recipe follows)
6 slices speck
2 poached eggs
3 ounces Hollandaise sauce (recipe follows)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, including parsley, tarragon and chives
Place speck atop halved biscuit on a plate. Top with eggs, hollandaise sauce and herbs.
Hollandaise Sauce
Makes 2 1/2 cups
4 egg yolks
2 ounces white wine
1 pound butter, melted
Juice from 1 lemon, as needed
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Salt, to taste
1. Place egg yolks and wine in bowl over bowling water. Whisk until the egg yolks are smooth and creamy, light in color and thick and fluffy.
2. Remove from heat. Slowly whisk in melted butter and add lemon juice to thin the sauce. If sauce becomes too thick, add a small amount of water to keep it from breaking.
3. Add Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt to taste.
Buttermilk biscuits
Makes 8 biscuits
1 1/8 pounds flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 1/8 tablespoon salt
1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
4 1/2 ounces unsalted butter, cubed
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons black peppercorns, freshly cracked
2 tablespoons chives, minced
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Combine dry ingredients in one bowl and wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Combine the two bowls into one. Mix just enough to bring all the ingredients together, but don’t overmix.
3. Roll out dough to about 1 inch thick and cut out biscuits with desired size cookie cutter. Bake for about 12 minutes.
—2731 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 817-882-8065, www.claypigeonfd.com
Smoked Cherry and Bacon Pancakes
Makes 6 to 8 pancakes
1/2 pound smoked bacon
3 cups dried cherries
1 1/2 cups flour
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
1 egg
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
1. Cook the bacon and reserve the fat. Chop bacon and set aside.
2. Over medium-high heat, smoke the cherries in the bacon fat for 45 minutes. Place cherries in a pot and add brown sugar. Let melt over low heat until syrupy and reserve.
3. Mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Add buttermilk, egg and melted butter and mix until thick. Fold in bacon. Cook pancakes on a griddle over medium-high heat until golden brown on both sides. Serve pancakes with smoked cherry syrup.
—155 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, www.birdinthe.net
Pork Carnitas
1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo
2 grilled jalapeños, seeded and peeled
2 grilled red bell peppers, seeded and peeled
8 garlic cloves
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 carrot, peeled and sliced
Kosher salt, to taste
1 small boneless pork butt (less than 5 pounds)
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees.
2. In a blender, add the chipotle peppers, jalapeños, red bell peppers, garlic, onion and carrot. Blend until smooth. Add a little water if necessary to help puree.
3. Rub the chili puree all over the pork butt and coat evenly. Apply kosher salt. Place the pork butt in a roasting pan and add 1 cup of water. Cover the pan with plastic film and then foil. Cook for 4 hours or until pork is fork-tender. Keep covered and let rest for 30 minutes. Pull the pork apart with forks while making sure chili rub is mixed in. Keep warm.
Biscuits
2 cups flour (Merritt recommends White Lily brand)
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup salted butter
2/3 cup milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in the salted butter with a pastry blender or fork until crumbs are the size of peas. Blend in the milk.
3. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently five to six times, just until smooth. Roll dough into a 7-inch circle that is 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick. Cut out seven to eight biscuits using a floured 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place on a baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter.
Green Chili Hollandaise
4 egg yolks
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon hot sauce
2 tablespoons of Mexican-style salsa verde
2 cups hot clarified butter
Water, as needed
In a food processor add the egg yolks, salt and lemon juice. Process until the yolks turn light yellow. Slowly add the hot sauce and salsa verde while processing. Slowly drizzle in the clarified butter until the sauce emulsifies. If the sauce gets too thick, add a little water to thin it out.
—401 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-708-2663, www.fixturefw.com
Comments