Simple no-cook sauces for spring keep time in the kitchen to a minimum

Whether you’re cooking a meal from scratch or trying to breathe new life into what you had for dinner the night before, the best way to make whatever it is taste even better is with the right sauce.
A great sauce can enhance what's underneath it, pull together different elements on a plate, and, barring the dreadful smears of the last several years — you know what I’m talking about — they can make the whole plate look pretty, too.
I know what you’re thinking: Sauces are hard. But they’re not. I’m not talking about the French mother sauces here; none of these sauces requires oven time. They’re simple and speedy, and can be made in the time that you’re cooking something else. Fresh and full of herbs, these are the sauces I lean on in the spring and summer, when I’m looking for ways to keep oven time to a minimum.
All of these sauces are adaptable to your taste and what you may have on hand at that moment. No jalapeños? No problem.
I’ve divided the following into roughly four main categories, and while I’ve used one sauce per dish below, they’re all easily interchangeable — I’ve used the Buttermilk herb sauce on top of flatbreads and the Miso-tahini everything sauce, with, well, everything. So if you reach for the wrong jar of sauce and pour it on your grilled flank steak, it’s totally OK. Even the wrong sauce is probably going to be all right. If only life were that easy.
Buttermilk/yogurt sauce
I use both buttermilk and yogurt in my Buttermilk herb sauce, but if you have sour cream on hand, you can use that instead. Like Indian raita or tzatziki in Greece, this cooling sauce can be spooned over spicy grilled meat or used as a dip. In the recipe below, I pour mine over a simple salad with crisp chicken tenders on top, but once you make it, it’ll keep in the fridge for a several days, and you’ll be using it for everything you can think of.
Herb pesto
Technically it's not a sauce, but rather something that I stir into pasta, mix with any kind of meat, chicken or fish or grilled vegetables, add to my vinaigrettes, or spread on a tartine or atop a quick pizza. I probably use some version of a pesto more than anything else on a regular basis. You can now buy some great store-bought verstions (which will work in a pinch), but here I’ve made one with basil and pistachios instead of pine nuts and it comes together in less time than it takes to pull together the ingredients. Knowing how to make a pesto is a good skill to have; you can swap out different herbs or nuts and make it your own.
Avocado sauce
This is a mashup of two of my favorite sauce recipes: one, avocado blended with some oil and garlic, and the other, with cilantro and oil and garlic. I don’t know why I didn’t think of doing this before now. The result is a sauce that’s perfect with vegetarian galettes, below, but would be just as wonderful on top of fish or chicken, in tacos, or on a grilled vegetable salad.
Miso-tahini sauce
This sauce is also a killer marinade. I spooned half of the batch I made below over the chicken while I got the rest of the vegetables ready and it tasted like I’d left it for hours. This sauce goes with just about anything and is easily adaptable — I’ve added chopped jalapeño, maple syrup, citrus zest, and sesame oil to different iterations I’ve made and they were all delicious.
Ellise Pierce is the author of "Cowgirl Chef: Texas Cooking With a French Accent" (Running Press). Read her blog (www.cowgirlchef.com), and follow her on Twitter (@cowgirlchef) and Instagram (cowgirlchef)
Leafy salad with chicken tenders and Buttermilk herb sauce
Makes 4 servings
1 pound chicken tenders (about 6)
Sea salt and cracked pepper
1 cup flour
2 eggs, lightly beaten
3 cups panko breadcrumbs
Olive oil
1 large head romaine lettuce
1/4 head radicchio
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
Buttermilk herb sauce, recipe follows
1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Salt and pepper the chicken tenders and lay them out on a plate.
2. Assemble a chicken dipping station. Put the flour in a bowl with a little sea salt and pepper. Put the bowl of beaten eggs next to this, and on the other side, put the panko breadcrumbs in a separate bowl.
3. Dredge the chicken tenders, one by one, in the flour, then the egg, and then the panko breadcrumbs. Lay them out on a baking sheet, and when you’ve finished, lightly drizzle them with olive oil. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
4. In a large bowl, toss the romaine with the radicchio and the cherry tomatoes. Divide this among 4 plates or plate it family-style on one large platter. Put the chicken tenders on top. Pass the Buttermilk herb sauce.
Buttermilk Herb Sauce
Makes 2 cups
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup full-fat Greek or plain yogurt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
1 small garlic clove, minced
Sea salt and cracked pepper
Put all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together. Taste for seasonings. Refrigerate for an hour or two before using.
One Pan Chicken and spring vegetables with Miso-tahini sauce
Makes 6 servings
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Miso-tahini everything sauce, recipe follows
Sea salt and cracked pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 pounds waxy potatoes (I used the small ones)
1 pound asparagus
Flat-leaf parsley for serving
Lemon wedges for serving
1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut the thighs in half. Salt and pepper the thigh pieces and put them in a bowl with about 1/3 of the Miso-tahini sauce. Toss the chicken to coat. Let this marinate while you prep the potatoes.
2. If you have small potatoes, slice them in half; if they’re larger, cut them into 1/2-inch chunks of roughly the same size. Put them on a large baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sea salt and pepper. Toss and spread them out evenly on the baking sheet.
3. Place the chicken directly on top of the potatoes. Bake the chicken and potatoes for 20 minutes.
4. Trim the ends of the asparagus and toss it in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sea salt and pepper. Pull the chicken and potatoes out of the oven and put the asparagus on top, scattering it. Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the asparagus is cooked and slightly brown. Serve directly from the pan. with more sauce on the side and lemon slices.
Miso-tahini everything sauce
Makes about 2 cups
4 tablespoons tahini
1 tablespoon miso paste
1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
In a small bowl, whisk everything together with enough warm water to blend and for a pourable consistency.
Sweet potato and black bean galettes with Avocado-cilantro sauce
Makes about 1 dozen
1 sweet potato (about 1 pound)
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for frying
Sea salt and pepper
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
3 green onions, sliced, plus more for serving
A small handful cilantro, chopped
1 egg, beaten
1/4 to 1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
Grapeseed oil for frying
Avocado-cilantro sauce
1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Slice the sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and put on a large baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sea salt and pepper. Toss. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
2. Put the sweet potatoes in a medium bowl with the drained black beans, sliced green onions, cilantro, egg, flour, and spices. Using a potato masher, gently mash until you have a consistency that holds together but is still slightly chunky.
3. Add a thin later of grapeseed oil to a large skillet over medium-low heat.
4. Using an ice cream scoop, spoon some of the sweet potato-black bean mixture into the skillet, pressing each one down to make patties. Cook until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside on a plate while you make the rest. Serve warm with Avocado-cilantro sauce and chopped green onions for garnish.
Avocado-cilantro sauce
Makes about 2 cups
1 ripe avocado
A small handful cilantro
1/4 cup grapeseed oil
1/2 garlic clove
Sea salt to taste
Water to blend
Put everything in a blender and puree on high until smooth and creamy. Add as much water as you need to in order to get a pourable consistency.
Spring pasta with Basil pistachio pesto
Makes 2 to 4 servings
3 ounces baby spinach
8 ounces rotini pasta
8 ounces frozen peas
Basil pistachio pesto, recipe follows
1/4 cup crushed pistachios for serving
Zest of 1 lemon for serving
Chopped flat-leaf parsley for serving
Parmesan for serving
1. Put two pots of salted water onto boil; one for the peas and the other for the pasta.
2. Roughly chop the baby spinach and set aside.
3. Put the peas into one pot to boil. Set the timer for 2 minutes. Drain peas and put ice on top of them to keep the bright green color.
4. Put the pasta in the other pot of boiling water and cook according to instructions. Drain, reserving some of the pasta water. Add the pasta back to the pot. Mix in the pesto, spinach, and a little pasta water to blend. Gently fold in the peas and put on a serving platter or divide among bowls, topping with pistachios, lemon zest, flat-leaf parsley, and Parmesan.
Basil pistachio pesto
Makes about 1 cup
1/4 cup unsalted pistachios
A big handful basil leaves (about 1/2 cup packed)
A small handful flat-leaf parsley
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Parmesan
Sea salt to taste
1. Toast the pistachios by putting them in a dry skillet over low heat. Flip them over several times while they cook so they don’t burn. It’ll take abut 10 minutes.
2. Put the pistachios, along with the rest of the ingredients, in a food processor or blender and puree. Refrigerate until you’re ready to use.
