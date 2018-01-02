Late risers rejoice! Taco Cabana is now serving breakfast tacos all day

Taco Cabana is kicking off the new year with some big news for breakfast lovers.
On Tuesday, the San Antonio-based fast casual restaurant chain announced it is now offering a select menu of breakfast tacos all day long at participating locations. Previously, Taco Cabana’s breakfast tacos have only been available from 6 to 11 a.m. each day.
“For some time, our guests have asked us to serve select breakfast items outside of the traditional breakfast time frame,” said Taco Cabana President Chuck Locke in a press release. “The world we live in today is changing so rapidly … breakfast is no longer 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Many of our guests start their workdays later and later and we’re happy and proud to now offer a selection of our great-tasting breakfast tacos all day long.”
Customers can now chow down on four Taco Cabana breakfast taco favorites, including the bean and cheese taco ($1.19), the bacon, egg and cheese taco ($1.69), the chorizo, egg and cheese taco ($1.69) and the steak, egg and cheese taco ($2.89). To find a Taco Cabana location near you or to order online, visit www.tacocabana.com.
Never miss a local story.
Eat more breakfast tacos #NewYearsResolutions #2018 pic.twitter.com/GNMcqkySF3— Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) January 1, 2018
Comments