Food & Drink

Late risers rejoice! Taco Cabana is now serving breakfast tacos all day

By Courtney Ortega

cortega@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 05:23 PM

Taco Cabana is kicking off the new year with some big news for breakfast lovers.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio-based fast casual restaurant chain announced it is now offering a select menu of breakfast tacos all day long at participating locations. Previously, Taco Cabana’s breakfast tacos have only been available from 6 to 11 a.m. each day.

“For some time, our guests have asked us to serve select breakfast items outside of the traditional breakfast time frame,” said Taco Cabana President Chuck Locke in a press release. “The world we live in today is changing so rapidly … breakfast is no longer 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Many of our guests start their workdays later and later and we’re happy and proud to now offer a selection of our great-tasting breakfast tacos all day long.”

Customers can now chow down on four Taco Cabana breakfast taco favorites, including the bean and cheese taco ($1.19), the bacon, egg and cheese taco ($1.69), the chorizo, egg and cheese taco ($1.69) and the steak, egg and cheese taco ($2.89). To find a Taco Cabana location near you or to order online, visit www.tacocabana.com.

