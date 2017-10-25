Celebrate the Christmas season with one of Blue Bell Ice Cream’s holiday-themed flavors.
Spread holiday cheer with Blue Bell’s trio of seasonal flavors

By Courtney Ortega

cortega@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 1:54 PM

Halloween 2017 is still a few days away, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the frozen food section of your local grocery store.

On Monday, Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream announced via its social media accounts that Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is now available in select grocery stores nationwide. The limited edition flavor is described as a mix of your favorite holiday cookies (chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar) combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a swirl of green icing throughout.

Also returning to grocery stores this Christmas season are two more Blue Bell favorites: Peppermint (peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces) and Peppermint Bark (mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies).

All three flavors are available for a limited time in gallon-size only (no pints) and can be purchased at grocery stores that currently carry Blue Bell. To check if Blue Bell Ice Cream is available near you, visit www.bluebell.com/locator.

