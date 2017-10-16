You can be on Food Network, and you don’t even have to cook

The State Fair of Texas must be ready for prime time.
Last week, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’” host Guy Fieri swung through to co-host the Carnival Kids BBQ Challenge. (According to CultureMap Dallas, he did some scouting for “Triple D” as well.)
But he’s not the only Food Network connection to the State Fair. On Wednesday, the network will be at the fair filming ... something.
Here’s what we know, via a State Fair release: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the network will be at the Neon Big Tex Picnica Area in Cotton Bowl Plaza, and it needs an audience for a food competition that it is filming.
A fair spokeswoman says she doesn’t know a show title or other details, although she has been told that the concept will be similar to “Throwdown With Bobby Flay.”
Presumably, it will involve someone other than Bobby Flay, but we shouldn’t be presumptious. It’s unclear what the competition will be; the State Fair schedule doesn’t really provide any hints.
But if you show up, you can be part of the on-camera audience. And, if you email Dija at casting@citizenpictures.com, you’ll have a shot at being involved in on-camera tasting, but slots for that are limited.
