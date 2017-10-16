You can be on Food Network, and you don’t even have to cook

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 8:01

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

  • Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

    The State Fair of Texas is famously filled with fried foods from the deepest corners of the imagination. Watch as Star-Telegram contributor Anna Caplan and her son, Gabe, sink their teeth into this sugary Tex-Mex burger from our dreams.

The State Fair of Texas is famously filled with fried foods from the deepest corners of the imagination. Watch as Star-Telegram contributor Anna Caplan and her son, Gabe, sink their teeth into this sugary Tex-Mex burger from our dreams. Jeff Caplan/Star-Telegram Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)
The State Fair of Texas is famously filled with fried foods from the deepest corners of the imagination. Watch as Star-Telegram contributor Anna Caplan and her son, Gabe, sink their teeth into this sugary Tex-Mex burger from our dreams. Jeff Caplan/Star-Telegram Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)

Food & Drink

You can be on Food Network, and you don’t even have to cook

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 1:39 PM

DALLAS

The State Fair of Texas must be ready for prime time.

Last week, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’” host Guy Fieri swung through to co-host the Carnival Kids BBQ Challenge. (According to CultureMap Dallas, he did some scouting for “Triple D” as well.)

But he’s not the only Food Network connection to the State Fair. On Wednesday, the network will be at the fair filming ... something.

Here’s what we know, via a State Fair release: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the network will be at the Neon Big Tex Picnica Area in Cotton Bowl Plaza, and it needs an audience for a food competition that it is filming.

A fair spokeswoman says she doesn’t know a show title or other details, although she has been told that the concept will be similar to “Throwdown With Bobby Flay.”

Presumably, it will involve someone other than Bobby Flay, but we shouldn’t be presumptious. It’s unclear what the competition will be; the State Fair schedule doesn’t really provide any hints.

But if you show up, you can be part of the on-camera audience. And, if you email Dija at casting@citizenpictures.com, you’ll have a shot at being involved in on-camera tasting, but slots for that are limited.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 8:01

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

  • Weekend Chef: Cowboy Beans

    Cowboy Beans made with coffee, bacon and... kombu? Check out the complete recipe on star-telegram.com

Weekend Chef: Cowboy Beans

View More Video