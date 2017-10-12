Pumpkin spice pizza? That’s not the only pumpkin spice latte item to try this fall

Since Starbucks first launched its popular pumpkin spice latte in 2003, pumpkin spice has become as synonymous with the fall season as cozy sweaters, furry boots and Instagram posts of freshly fallen leaves (#Basic).
No longer just regulated to hot beverages and baked goods, the pumpkin spice craze has spread to include everything from hummus and cereal to air freshener and anti-bacterial hand wash. In honor of the season, we rounded up a few of the more unusual pumpkin spice offerings currently out on the market. Try them at your own risk.
Villa Italian Kitchen Pumpkin Spice Pizza
One of the oddest (and possibly grossest) pumpkin spice products to hit the market this season comes from food court pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen. Sold by the slice, Villa’s Pumpkin Spice Pizza is made with regular pizza dough topped with pumpkin pie filling and mozzarella cheese, then topped again with additional pumpkin pie filling.
Cost: $4.09 per slice, Villa Italian Kitchen.
Greenies Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavored Dental Treats
Just when you thought only humans could partake in the pumpkin spice craze, now man’s best friend can, too. Greenies is offering a limited-edition pumpkin spice-flavored version of its popular canine dental treats. No word on how good they actually taste, but if your dog is anything like ours, it probably won’t matter.
Cost: $17.99, PetSmart.
Native Deodorant in Pumpkin Spice Latte
Keep body odor at bay while smelling like your favorite Starbucks fall beverage with help from Native Deodorant in Pumpkin Spice Latte. The limited-edition deodorant is made with natural ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter, and features subtle notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.
Cost: $12, www.nativecos.com.
Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm
The dry, frigid weather of the fall season can do quite the number on your lips, including leaving them severely chapped. Now you can keep your pout moisturized (and tasting delicious) by swiping on some of Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm. The limited-edition chapstick, which is described as a creamy pumpkin with a touch of spice, is a budget-friendly way to get your pumpkin spice fix this fall.
Cost: $3.30, www.burtsbees.com.
Nuts ‘N More Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter
The next time you get a hankering for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, skip the Jiff and spice things up with Nuts ‘N More’s Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter. Packed with whey protein isolate, flax and omega-3s, the seasonal peanut butter tastes just like pumpkin pie (minus the added sugar and calories).
Cost: $11.99, Vitamin Shoppe.
Hempz Pumpkin Spice and Van Chai Body Moisturizer
Ever wished you could smell just like a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte? If so, you can now make that dream come true by slathering on Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer. Made with 100 percent pure natural hemp seed oil, the limited-edition body lotion keeps skin smooth, soft and conditioned while adding a touch of spice to your day.
Cost: $23, Ulta.
Simply Beyond Spray-On Spice in Pumpkin Spice
Can’t find your favorite food in pumpkin spice form? No worries. Simply Beyond’s Spray-On Spice in Pumpkin Spice is here to help you transform any food or drink into a delicious fall-flavored version. Spaghetti! Pot roast! Waldorf salad! The possibilities are only limited to your imagination (and your stomach).
Cost: $10.99, available on Amazon.
Comments