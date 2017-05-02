4 easy spring salads let flavors of freshness do the talking

Spring marks my return to big, easy salads, with fewer, rather than more, ingredients. Not that I’m big on complicated anything, but when you’ve got fresh strawberries, you want to make something with all of them.
Living in Paris expanded my definition of salads forever, and in two distinct ways: one, that salads are for every single day, even a simple one of tossed green leaves and a vinaigrette, always served after dinner and before dessert; and two, that salads can be a mix of fruit, vegetables, grains and greens, plus anything extra on top.
You can roast carrots, toss them in a vinaigrette and call it a roasted carrot salad. Layer grains with greens and tiny tomatoes for a stacked salad.
Thinking about salads this way will change how you see them. They can be as big and robust as you’re in the mood for, or as simple and refined.
I make salads the way some people make soups, with scraps and leftovers. I aim for a balance of flavors; start with one or two and build from there.
These four new recipes are all easy salads that you can make right now. The strawberry and avocado salad strikes a unique balance between sweet, slightly acidic strawberries and nutty, fatty avocado, with cracked black pepper for heat and slightly peppery arugula for a little bit more.
The asparagus, ricotta and kalamata olive salad is less about prep than presentation, and comes together in the time it takes to roast the asparagus — less than half an hour.
The toasted kale and quinoa herb salad is one of my latest ways to utilize ubiquitous, ho-hum kale — turns out, a quick roast in the oven crisps up the world’s most overhyped green and transforms it into something delicious.
A version of the Moroccan orange salad was served to me after dinner by a Moroccan friend years ago, and it’s one of the most surprising and satisfying salads of the bunch. It’s great on its own, or if you’re lucky enough to have any left over, mixed with yogurt the next day.
All of these salads — fresh, herby, light and highly transportable — can take you through the spring. Whatever you need them for, from a backyard shindig to an easy weeknight dinner at home, these salads will be there for you.
Ellise Pierce is the author of “Cowgirl Chef: Texas Cooking With a French Accent” (Running Press, $25). www.cowgirlchef.com; @cowgirlchef.
Strawberry and avocado salad
Serves 4
Make this salad while strawberries are at their peak of sweetness and you’ll see why the heat of the peppercorns works so well.
- 16 ounces strawberries, hulled and sliced
- 1 avocado, diced
- Big handful of arugula
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Sea salt and pepper
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
1. Put strawberries, avocado and arugula in a large bowl. Crack peppercorns with a mortar and pestle or with the back of a knife and sprinkle on top.
2. Make vinaigrette: Put vinegar, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste in a jar and shake. Add some olive oil, shake again and taste. You may need additional oil. If so, add 1 to 2 tablespoons, shake again and taste. (I like vinaigrettes heavy on the vinegar, but you might like more oil, so make it to your own taste.)
3. Drizzle vinaigrette on salad right before serving and toss.
Nutritional analysis per serving, without vinaigrette: 125 calories, 8 grams fat, 14 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, no cholesterol, 9 milligrams sodium, 5 grams dietary fiber, 53 percent of calories from fat.
Nutritional analysis per tablespoon of vinaigrette: 82 calories, 9 grams fat, trace carbohydrates, trace protein, no cholesterol, 20 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 98 percent of calories from fat.
Asparagus, ricotta and kalamata olive salad
Serves 4
The easiest salad in the world, this also may be the prettiest. If you’re having a big crowd, just double or triple the recipe.
- 2 pounds asparagus
- 8 tablespoons olive oil, divided use, plus more for serving
- Sea salt and pepper
- 1 orange
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Sea salt and pepper
- 2 big handfuls spring lettuce mix
- 20 kalamata olives, pitted
- 2 heaping tablespoonfuls ricotta
- 1 baguette, sliced and toasted
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Trim asparagus and put it on a large baking sheet with 2 tablespoons olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Roast until lightly browned, about 15 minutes or so for skinny asparagus, a little longer for thicker stalks.
2. Supreme the orange: With a paring knife, slice off the top and bottom, then going around from top to bottom, peel off the skin with the knife, making sure to remove all of the pith. Slice into the flesh in between the sections and remove each segment without any of the pith.
3. Make vinaigrette: Put vinegar, mustard, and sea salt and pepper in a jar and shake. Add remaining olive oil and shake again. Taste for seasonings. Add more oil if it’s too vinegary for your taste.
4. Put spring greens in a bowl, add a little vinaigrette and toss. Note: The rest of the vinaigrette will keep for several days in the fridge.
5. Assemble your platter: Put asparagus on the plate along with orange pieces, salad, olives, ricotta and baguette slices. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving, without vinaigrette and baguette: 162 calories, 12 grams fat, 13 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams protein, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 311 milligrams sodium, 5 grams dietary fiber, 59 percent of calories from fat.
Nutritional analysis per tablespoon of vinaigrette: 82 calories, 9 grams fat, trace carbohydrates, trace protein, no cholesterol, 20 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 98 percent of calories from fat.
Moroccan orange salad
Serves 4
The only time-consuming part of making this salad is supreming the oranges, but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy — just make sure you have a super-sharp paring knife.
- 6 oranges
- 8 Medjool dates
- 1/4 cup almond slices
- Handful of mint
1. Supreme the oranges: With a paring knife, slice off the top and bottom of the orange, then going around from top to bottom, peel off the skin with the knife, making sure to remove all of the pith. Slice into the flesh in between the sections, and remove each segment without any of the pith. Put oranges in a medium bowl.
2. Remove seeds from dates and slice dates into thin slivers. Toss with the oranges.
3. Toast almond slices in a large skillet over medium-low heat until they’re lightly browned. This won’t take more than 5 minutes — watch them carefully and toss often so they don’t burn. Put almonds in bowl.
4. Chop mint leaves and add to bowl. Toss and serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 194 calories, 5 grams fat, 37 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium, 7 grams dietary fiber, 21 percent of calories from fat.
Toasted kale and quinoa herb salad
Serves 6 to 8
I love everything about this salad — the toasted kale, sweet carrots, nutty quinoa and bright, cool herbs. It works on its own, or can be fortified with leftover rotisserie chicken or dialed back to vegan status by omitting the feta.
- 1 bunch kale
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Sea salt and pepper
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 1 cup organic tricolor quinoa
- 1 large carrot, grated
- 4 ounces feta, crumbled
- Small handful of fresh dill, chopped, plus more for garnish
- Small handful of fresh mint, chopped, plus more for garnish
- Small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish
- Balsamic vinaigrette (recipe follows)
- 1/3 cup currants
- 1/4 cup pepitas
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove kale leaves from stems and chop finely. Toss onto a large baking sheet with olive oil and a tiny bit of salt and pepper and cook until lightly brown, about 15 minutes.
2. Cook the quinoa: Put vegetable stock onto boil. Add quinoa, reduce heat to a simmer and let cook with the lid on for 15 minutes or until holes in the quinoa appear. Fluff. Set aside to cool.
3. Put kale, quinoa, grated carrot, feta and herbs in a large bowl. Add some vinaigrette and toss again. Taste for seasonings. Sprinkle currants, pepitas and a few extra herbs on top. Serve at room temperature.
Balsamic vinaigrette:
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Sea salt and pepper
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
Put vinegar, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste in a jar and shake. Add olive oil, shake again and taste. You may need additional oil. If so, add 1 to 2 tablespoons, shake again and taste.
Nutritional analysis per serving, based on 6, without vinaigrette: 296 calories, 12 grams fat, 39 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams protein, 18 milligrams cholesterol, 810 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber, 36 percent of calories from fat.
Nutritional analysis per tablespoon of vinaigrette: 82 calories, 9 grams fat, trace carbohydrates, trace protein, no cholesterol, 20 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 98 percent of calories from fat.
