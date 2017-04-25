Vintage chicken recipes never go out of taste

I still have my old recipe box from, oh, about 1985. Inside are handwritten treasures that, in this day of internet recipes and Pinterest boards, I seldom use.
So I brought it out in search of old standby chicken recipes that still hold up. The first is one from the dear Marian, who will always have a special place in my heart. She gave me a recipe for herbed chicken with zucchini and potatoes on a yellow index card about 35 years ago, and it’s as delicious today as it was then. It’s tender and garlicky with a nice little twang from the hot pepper sauce.
My whole lemon chicken is lighter, fresh, lemony and bright, and the onions and pan drippings make the most amazing sauce, so be sure to serve it with your chicken. Add your favorite mashed potatoes and you’ve got a lovely Sunday supper.
And for those with finicky eaters, my juicy oven-fried chicken tastes a little like one of those fast food places, without the fat and calories. If you’re careful not to overcook it, it just might be the most tender chicken you’ve ever had. Serve it with dipping sauces like ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce, and the whole family will finish every last bite.
Nancy Farrar is the Chef Impersonator. Contact her at ChefImpersonator@gmail.com or visit www.ChefImpersonator.com.
Herbed chicken with zucchini and potatoes
Serves 2
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 2 healthy dashes hot pepper sauce (Tabasco or other brand)
- 2 chicken thighs, skin on
- 2 chicken drumsticks, skin on
- 2 small zucchini (1 yellow, 1 green), ends removed, each cut lengthwise into 3 long slices
- 1 large baking potato, cut lengthwise into 4 long strips
- 3 stems fresh thyme, for garnish (optional)
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place butter, oil, garlic, dried thyme, salt and hot pepper sauce in a glass baking dish. Place in the oven until butter is melted (watch it carefully). Remove and mix ingredients well.
2. Add chicken, zucchini and potatoes to the pan and coat well with the butter mixture. Arrange in the pan with chicken skin side up. Roast for about 60-90 minutes, basting every 20 minutes, until chicken is nicely browned and cooked fully. Serve immediately garnished with fresh thyme stems.
Note: Chicken cooking times will vary based on your oven temperature, pan size, rack placement and bird size.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 623 calories, 45 grams fat, 24 grams carbohydrates, 33 grams protein, 151 milligrams cholesterol, 1,843 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber, 64 percent of calories from fat.
Whole lemon chicken
Serves 4
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Salt and pepper
- 5- to 6-pound whole chicken, rinsed thoroughly and patted dry
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 large onion, halved
- 2 large lemons, divided use
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Coat inside of aluminum roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray. Liberally salt and pepper the inside cavity of the chicken.
2. Using two fingers, gently lift the breast skin from the meat, slide 1 tablespoon softened butter under each breast and spread around by pushing on outside of skin. Spread remaining 2 tablespoons butter over the entire outside of the chicken.
3. Slice onion and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add most of the onion to the pan around the chicken, saving a small handful for inside the cavity.
4. Quarter one of the lemons. Squeeze juice of half a lemon on the inside and outside of the chicken and place squeezed lemon pieces in with the onion in the pan. Place the remaining sliced onions inside the chicken cavity along with the 2 remaining lemon quarters.
5. Roast for 60-90 minutes depending on the size of your bird. (or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees). Remove pan from the oven and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove chicken from the pan and carve. Place onions and pan drippings in a separate bowl to use as a sauce. Slice the other lemon for garnish.
Cooking tip: If the skin gets too dark during cooking, tent the top of the chicken with a square of aluminum foil for the remaining time.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 358 calories, 22 grams fat, 4 grams carbohydrates, 35 grams protein, 134 milligrams cholesterol, 1,313 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 56 percent of calories from fat.
Juicy oven-fried chicken
Serves 4
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup milk
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup Italian-style crispy panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place chicken breasts and milk in a bowl for 20-30 minutes.
2. Put butter on a large baking sheet and heat in the oven until the butter melts (watch it carefully).
3. Put dry ingredients in a large plastic storage bag and shake to mix well. Remove chicken from milk, add it one piece at a time to the plastic bag, and shake to coat well. Place coated chicken breasts onto the baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes. Turn each piece only once, and bake for another 10-15 minutes until nicely browned and cooked through. To crisp the top of the chicken even further, place under the broiler for about 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve with your favorite dipping sauces.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 352 calories, 17 grams fat, 18 grams carbohydrates, 30 grams protein, 108 milligrams cholesterol, 1,611 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 45 percent of calories from fat.
Comments